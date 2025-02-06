Türkiye's population hits 85.6 million: Official data

ANKARA

Türkiye’s population grew by 292,567 from a year earlier as of the end of 2024, and surged to 85.6 million, the country’s official statistic office has announced.

According to data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 6, the annual population growth rate rose to 3.4 per thousand in 2024, up from 1.1 per thousand the year before.

The overall male population accounted for 42.85 million, 50.02 percent of the total population, while women made up 42.81 million, 49.98 percent of the total, the data stated.

The metropolis of Istanbul, the country’s commercial capital, was the largest city by population with 15.7 million people, adding 45,678 individuals compared to the year prior and marking a slight uptick in number of inhabitants. Istanbul residents accounted for 18.3 percent of the country’s total population, the data added.

With 5.8 million, the capital Ankara followed Istanbul in terms of population density. The Aegean city of İzmir came after the capital city with 4.5 million, traced by the northwestern industrial hub of Bursa at 3.2 million and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 2.7 million.

Meanwhile, Bayburt emerged as the province with the smallest population with 83,676 inhabitants.

According to the data, the foreign population living in Türkiye dropped by 89,996 year-on-year to 1.48 million.

TÜİK statistics also indicated an overall decline in the population of the country’s 40 provinces last year. This marked a fourfold increase, as this figure stood at 10 in 2023.

The elderly population and median age rose due to a fall in fertility and mortality rates compared to 2007.

The median age of the population increased to 34.4 in 2024 from 34 in 2023. Total age dependency ratio, which indicates the total number of children and elderly people per person of working age, also fell to 46.1 percent last year.

In an effort to tackle the sharp decline in the country’s fertility rate, Türkiye has recently proclaimed 2025 as the “Year of the Family.” In this direction, several events will take place across the country all year long in a bid to highlight the value of the family institution.