Türkiye’s largest crater lake closed to visitors due to bear attacks

BİTLİS
Nemrut Crater Lake, Türkiye’s largest volcanic crater lake located in the eastern province of Bitlis, has been closed to visitors for two weeks between Sept. 1 and 15 following recent bear attacks.

 

Visitors feeding wild bears under the guise of “kindness” and attempting to hand-feed them have severely disrupted the animals’ natural feeding habits, said a statement by the Bitlis Governor’s Office.

 

As a result, the bears have started to obtain much of their food from visitors, the statement noted.

 

The statement reminded that the bears inhabiting the Nemrut Caldera are predatory wild animals that retain their natural instincts.

 

“As has recently been observed in the media, groups of wild bears have attacked visitors entering the area. These attacks pose a serious danger,” it warned.

 

Despite the installation of warning signs across the protected site, some visitors were reported to ignore them, approaching the bears, hand-feeding them and displaying reckless behavior that endangered their own safety. Consequently, bears have begun attempting direct attacks on visitors.

 

Authorities stressed that the site has been temporarily closed “to prevent any irreparable loss of life or property.”

 

During the closure, efforts will be made to rehabilitate the animals’ disrupted feeding patterns, the office said.

 

Situated at an altitude of 2,250 meters, Nemrut Crater Lake is not only the country’s largest crater lake but also a natural wonder with its hot and cold lakes, ice cave, steam vents and diverse bird species. With its breathtaking scenery and pristine landscape, the site attracts thousands of tourists every year, leaving visitors in awe of its beauty.

