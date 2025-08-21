Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

ANKARA

The Turkish Central Bank's official international reserves reached a new record high of $176.51 billion as of Aug. 15, according to official figures released on Thursday.

The reserves rose 1.2%, or $2.14 billion from the previous week's $174.36 billion, the bank said.

Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — climbed 4.1% to $83.2 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped —fell 1.4% to $85.6 billion in the same period.

The total of the IMF reserve position and special drawing rights increased 0.2% to reach $7.7 billion as of Aug. 15.