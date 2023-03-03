Türkiye’s inflation eases to 12-month low in February

Türkiye’s inflation eases to 12-month low in February

ANKARA
Türkiye’s inflation eases to 12-month low in February

Türkiye’s inflation rate slowed for a fourth successive month in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Consumer prices grew at an annual rate of 55.2 percent in February compared to 57.68 percent in January, according to TÜİK.

It peaked at 85.5 percent in October last year -- the highest rate of the last two decades.

The inflation report comes as the government prepares to pour billions of dollars into rebuilding huge swathes of Türkiye following the massive earthquake that struck on Feb 6.

The earthquake and aftershocks caused an estimated $34 billion in damages across the country, the World Bank said on Feb. 27.

The estimate does not include the eventual costs of reconstruction that are “potentially twice as large,” the Washington-based institution said.

Consumer prices rose 3.15 percent month-on-month, a slower pace than the 6.65 percent surge in January, the highest figure since April 2022, TÜİK’s data showed.

While prices in hotels, cafes and restaurants posted the largest annual hike with 74.34 percent in February, clothing and footwear saw the lowest rise with 21.96 percent, according to TÜİK.

Excluding the prices of food, energy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products and gold, the consumer price index rose by 7.07 percent in January from the previous month and increased by 57.05 percent from January 2022, TÜİK said.

Clothing and footwear prices were down by 1.76 percent month-on-month. With a 21.69 percent annual increase, it was the main group that indicated the lowest annual increase.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices advanced by 7.36 percent last month from January, which brought the annual increase to 69.3 percent.

Housing prices rose by 1.28 percent month-on-month for an annual increase of 55.91 percent, according to the data from the statistics authority.

Health services prices exhibited an increase of 2.11 percent from January.

Tobacco products and alcoholic beverages prices were down by 0.43 percent, while their prices rose by 49.3 percent annually.

Hotel and restaurant prices increased by 4.1 percent, while transport costs were up by 2.6 percent.

Inflation, Economy, TUIK,

TÜRKIYE Akşener parts ways with ‘Table of Six’

Akşener parts ways with ‘Table of Six’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Akşener parts ways with ‘Table of Six’

    Akşener parts ways with ‘Table of Six’

  2. Türkiye to build ‘shield’ against disasters, threats: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to build ‘shield’ against disasters, threats: Erdoğan

  3. Transformation process ongoing at ‘unprecedented speed’ in quake zone

    Transformation process ongoing at ‘unprecedented speed’ in quake zone

  4. Türkiye’s inflation eases to 12-month low in February

    Türkiye’s inflation eases to 12-month low in February

  5. Turkish parliament to probe into massive quake disaster

    Turkish parliament to probe into massive quake disaster
Recommended
Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals ‘without fail’

Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals ‘without fail’
Poor nations’ cry for help vies for world attention

Poor nations’ cry for help vies for world attention
Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş

Stellantis, Koç Holding reach agreement on Tofaş
China manufacturing activity surges in February

China manufacturing activity surges in February
European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA
Ukraine urges UN, Türkiye to start talks to extend deal

Ukraine urges UN, Türkiye to start talks to extend deal
WORLD Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting the White House on Friday for a private meeting with President Joe Biden as both allies become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may step off the sidelines and supply weapons to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s inflation eases to 12-month low in February

Türkiye’s inflation eases to 12-month low in February

The annual consumer inflation rate eased to a 12-month low at 55.18 percent in February, excluding data from the earthquake-zone

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.