Türkiye’s gas production may rise to 13 bcm by 2050

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is rapidly emerging as a natural gas producer in Europe, with its annual production projected to reach 13 billion cubic meters (bcm) by 2050, according to a report by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

In the current year, the country’s natural gas production is anticipated to reach 1.6 bcm, driven by the commencement of the first phase of the Sakarya field, it said.

This field, discovered in the Black Sea in 2020, is expected to achieve peak production of 3.5 bcm, it noted.

“The second phase of development is poised to add 7.5 bcm at its peak and is expected to start production by the end of this decade, resulting in a combined total production of 11 bcm from the Sakarya field.”

With the expansion of the Sakarya field and recent discoveries in the South Akçakoca Sub Basin, Türkiye is on track to reach a production level of 20 bcm by 2040, the report projected.

Throughout the projected period, it is anticipated that net natural gas imports into Türkiye are set to reach 55 bcm by 2050, according to the report.

The report also highlighted that over the long term, Türkiye is expected to reach a gas production of 13 bcm at an upstream capital investment of $8.7 billion, it said.

Türkiye is forecast to be the only market in Europe to experience a strong rise in demand in the 2022-2050 period with the growth originating mostly in power generation and industry, underpinned by bright economic prospects, the expansion of the domestic gas network, new discoveries and opportunities for rising imported supplies, according to the report.

