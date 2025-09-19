Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July

ANKARA
Türkiye's external assets totaled $378.4 billion as of the end of July, up 4.2 percent month-on-month, official figures from the Central Bank showed on Sept. 19.

 

The country's liabilities against non-residents were at $722.3 billion, rising 3.4 percent compared to June, the bank said.

 

Türkiye’s net international investment position (NIIP) — assets minus liabilities — was at minus $343.9 billion, down by $9.4 billion on a monthly basis.

 

As for sub-items under assets, direct investments were at $70.6 billion, rising 1.1 percent month-on-month, while other investments totaled $134.3 billion, down 3.6 percent.

 

Reserve asset items were at $169.2 billion in July, surging 12.9 percent, while portfolio investments totaled $4.4 billion.

 

Foreign exchange deposits of resident banks held abroad were at $40.9 billion, reflecting a fall of 13.2 percent year-on-year.

 

As for sub-items under liabilities, direct investments under liabilities posted $220.5 billion by the end of July, falling 6 percent, "as a result of the increase in BIST 100 index value," the Central Bank said.

 

Portfolio investments under liabilities climbed 7.8 percent on an annual basis to $125.8 billion, while other investments rose 0.7 percent to reach $375.9 billion.

