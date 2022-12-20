Türkiye’s external assets reach $296 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 2.7 percent compared with the end of 2021 to reach $296.1 billion as of October, the Central Bank’s international investment position (IIP) data have shown.

Liabilities against non-residents inched up 0.4 percent over the same period to $545.9 billion.

Consequently, Türkiye’s net IIP, defined as the difference between Türkiye’s external assets and liabilities, which stood at minus $255.3 billion at the end of last year, was minus $249.8 billion in October.

Reserve assets grew 2.1 percent to $113.5 billion, while other investments rose 1 percent to $122.9 billion.

Currency and deposits of banks, one of the sub-items of other investment, were up 2.1 percent to $52.6 billion.

On the liabilities side, direct investment (equity capital and other capital) dropped by 1.2 percent from end-2021 to $139.9 billion with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates, the bank said.

Portfolio investment decreased by 10.1 percent to $86.8 billion. Non-residents’ equity holdings increased 13.6 percent to $20.9 billion.

Non-residents’ holdings of GDDS (government domestic debt securities) stood at $1.2 billion as of October, declining 64.9 percent from the end of last year.

Outstanding Eurobond holdings of non-residents posted dropped by 9 percent to $41.3 billion.

FX deposits of non-residents held within the resident banks recorded grew 13 percent to $39.3 billion, while the Turkish Lira deposits increased by 27.2 percent to $12.3 billion.

Total external loan stock of the banks stood at $59.3 billion, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the end of 2021, and total external loan stock of the other sectors increased 1.8 percent to $98.6 billion.