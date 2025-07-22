Türkiye’s EV ecosystem continues to expand fast

ANKARA

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem continued its steady expansion in June, with the number of charging sockets rising 2.4 percent month-on-month to reach 31,433, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EPDK) latest Monthly Charging Services Market Statistics Report.

The total installed capacity of charging stations increased by 3.9 percent compared to May, reaching 2,285 megawatts.

The number of AC charging sockets rose by 2 percent to 18,143, while DC sockets climbed 3 percent to 13,290. In May, the figures stood at 17,783 for AC and 12,897 for DC sockets.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s registered EV fleet grew from 247,344 in May to 268,057 in June, marking an 8.4 percent monthly increase.

According to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), 85,894 fully electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye between January and June 2025, representing a staggering 118 percent year-on-year increase.

EVs accounted for 17.6 percent of all vehicle sales during this period, underscoring the country’s accelerating shift toward electrified mobility.

ZES currently holds the largest share of the market, with approximately 3,900 charging sockets nationwide. Eşarj follows closely with nearly 1,800 sockets, while Voltrun has installed around 1,200. Trugo, the charging arm of Türkiye’s domestic EV brand Togg, has also gained significant traction, operating roughly 1,200 sockets across the country.

The Turkish automotive market has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, with electric vehicles steadily increasing their market share. In early 2020, EVs represented just 0.1 percent of the market, with fewer than 800 units sold.

Despite global economic uncertainties and domestic inflationary pressures, Turkish consumers are increasingly turning to EVs — driven by growing environmental awareness, government incentives, and the emergence of local production.

The launch of the homegrown brand, Togg, has generated widespread national interest. Togg’s competitive pricing and sleek design have made it a popular choice among buyers, contributing to the normalization of EV ownership.

Major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir have rapidly expanded their EV charging infrastructure, making electric vehicle ownership more practical and accessible.

A recent report by Castrol reveals that 52 percent of Turkish motorists are now open to purchasing an EV as their next vehicle.