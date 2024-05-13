Türkiye’s EV charging network not growing fast enough

Türkiye’s EV charging network not growing fast enough

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s EV charging network not growing fast enough

The number of electric vehicles on Türkiye’s roads has been rising fast, as the expansion of the country’s charging network is lagging behind.

There was a total of 99,759 registered EVs in the country as of the end of March, surging nearly 600 percent compared with the end of 2022 at 14,500.

As the first domestically produced Togg and Tesla entered the local market, EV sales in Türkiye saw a steep increase.

Last year, more than 72,000 EVs were sold in the country, pointing to an 833 percent increase compared to 2022. Despite the growing popularity of EVs, the charging network is not expanding fast enough.

In the first four months of 2024, EV sales grew 205 percent year-on-year to 23,102, said the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) earlier this month.

There are only 7,949 public chargers with a total of 18,454 connectors across the country, according to the data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Of those more than 18,000 connectors, 6,474 are compatible with fast charging (DC), whereas 11,980 are for slow charging (AC).

Türkiye ranks 11th in the EU in terms of the number of EVs. However, there are 12.5 EVs per public charger. This ratio is 3-to-1 in the Netherlands and Belgium, 5.6 in Italy, 11 in Germany and 7.9 in France.

In the Netherlands, there are around 465,000 EVs and 154,000 charging points, whereas those numbers for Belgium are 161,000 and more than 52,000, respectively.

Germany has the highest number of EVs at 1.4 million and there are some 131,000 chargers.

EPDK’s high-case scenario assumes that the number of EVs in Türkiye will exceed 361,000 in 2025 and climb to 1.7 million in 2030 and 4.2 million in 2035.

The number of charging points should rise to nearly 62,000 in 2025, according to the EPDK’s projections.

Turkey, charging stations, Growth,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

    Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

  2. Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

    Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

  3. Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

    Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

  4. Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

    Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

  5. Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill

    Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill
Recommended
Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March
Government unveils savings measures package

Government unveils savings measures package
China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week

China says to sell initial batch of long-dated bonds this week
Annual retail sales growth slows in March

Annual retail sales growth slows in March
Creaking German trains could derail Euros travel

Creaking German trains could derail Euros travel
QatarEnergy acquires stake in two Egypt offshore blocks

QatarEnergy acquires stake in two Egypt offshore blocks
WORLD Sunak says UK at crossroads but refuses to call election

Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted on Monday that his beleaguered governing Conservative party can win a general election despite polls consistently indicating the opposite, but refused to set a date for the vote.
ECONOMY Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

The current account balance posted a deficit of $4.54 billion in March, narrowing from $5.25 billion in the same month of last year, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿