Türkiye’s crude steel output soars 47 percent

Türkiye’s crude steel output soars 47 percent

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s crude steel output soars 47 percent

Türkiye produced a total of 3.1 million tons of crude steel in February, marking a 46.6 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the World Steel Association.

The country’s steel production grew 24.7 percent year-on-year to 3.2 million in the previous month.

With production at 3.1 million tons in February, Türkiye ranked as the world’s eighth-largest steel producer.

In the first two months of 2024, the country’s crude steel production increased by 34.5 percent compared to the same period of last year to 6.3 million tons.

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the association was 148.8 million tons in February 2024, a 3.7 percent increase compared to February 2023.

Global steel output in the first two months of 2024 grew 3 percent from a year earlier to 306.9 million tons.

The EU member states produced 10.6 million tons of steel in the month, down 3.3 percent, while North America’s production dropped by 1.3 percent to 8.7 million tons, the association said.

Steel production in the Middle East rose by 10.8 percent annually to 4.2 million tons.

China, the world’s largest crude steel producer, increased its output by 3.5 percent to 81.2 million tons, while India’s production surged 11.4 percent to 11.8 million tons.

The third-largest producer Japan’s steel output amounted to 7 million tons, a 1.1 percent increase.

The United States’ production declined by 1.2 percent compared to February 2023 to 6.5 million, while Russia’s output fell 4.4 percent to 5.7 million tons.

steel crude,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

    Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

  2. UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

    UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

  3. Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises

    Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises

  4. N Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un

    N Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un

  5. Japan, US discuss boosting military cooperation

    Japan, US discuss boosting military cooperation
Recommended
TAV to invest in Madinah Airport to boost capacity

TAV to invest in Madinah Airport to boost capacity
Deposit rates climb higher after Central Bank’s move

Deposit rates climb higher after Central Bank’s move
Trumps social media company approved to go public

Trump's social media company approved to go public
Gov’t to continue to implement economic program: Yılmaz

Gov’t to continue to implement economic program: Yılmaz
EBRD Vice President to visit Türkiye

EBRD Vice President to visit Türkiye
Business confidence improves in March

Business confidence improves in March
WORLD Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

At least five people were killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked flood-stricken northern Papua New Guinea, officials said Monday as disaster crews poured into the region.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel output soars 47 percent

Türkiye’s crude steel output soars 47 percent

Türkiye produced a total of 3.1 million tons of crude steel in February, marking a 46.6 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the World Steel Association.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿