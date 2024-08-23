Türkiye’s crude steel output increases 4 percent in July

ISTANBUL
Türkiye produced 3.1 million tons of crude steel last month, marking a 4 percent increase compared with July 2023, according to data from the World Steel Association.

In June, the annual increase in the country’s steel output was 4.3 percent to 3.1 million tonnes.

From January to July, the country’s steel output amounted to amounted to 21.7mn tons, pointing to a robust 14.9 percent increase from the same period of last year.

Türkiye retained its position as the world’s eighth largest producer of crude steel after Germany, which increased its production by 4.5 percent annually to 22.5 million tons in the same period.

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 152.8 million tons last month, a 4.7 percent decrease compared to July 2023.

China was the top producer at 82.9 million tons, down 9 percent year-on-year, followed by India, which boosted its crude steel production by 6.8 percent year-on-year to 12.3 million tons.

Japan’s production was down 3.8 percent to 7.1 million tons, while the U.S.’s steel output increased 2.1 percent to 6.9 million tons.

In the first eight months of 2024, global crude steel production amounted to 1.1 billion tons, exhibiting an annual decline of 0.7 percent, according to the association.

The 71 countries reporting to the association accounted for approximately 98 percent of total world crude steel production in 2023.

