Türkiye’s citrus exports hit $475 million in four months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s citrus exports increased by 16 percent in January-April from a year ago to reach $475 million, according to Hayrettin Uçak, the president of the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association.

Citrus exports surpassed the $1-billion mark for the first time in 2023, amounting to $1.1 billion.

Russia was the largest market for Turkish citrus growers, with exports to this country standing at $148 million in the first four months of 2024, said Uçak.

Iraq ranked second at $90.2 million, marking a staggering 399 percent increase.

Exports to Ukraine and Poland were $45.5 million and $23.4 million, respectively, while citrus shipments to Romania generated $22 million in revenues, according to Uçak.

The share of tangerine in total citrus exports was 49 percent, or $233.5 million, in the first four months of 2024. Tangerine exports to Russia and Iraq totaled $98 million and $32 million, respectively.

Lemon exports to Iraq surged 181 percent year-on-year to $11.8 million, while orange exports to this country exploded, rising more than 1,300 percent to $23.3 million in the January-April period.

The share of tangerine in Türkiye’s total citrus exports was 49 percent, or $233.5 million, with Russia being the largest market for this produce at $98 million, followed by Iraq at $32 million, a 659 percent increase from January-April last year.

Tangerine shipments to Ukraine and Poland generated $24 million and $10.2 million in export revenues, respectively, while Serbia imported $10 million worth of tangerine.