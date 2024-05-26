Türkiye’s citrus exports hit $475 million in four months

Türkiye’s citrus exports hit $475 million in four months

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s citrus exports hit $475 million in four months

Türkiye’s citrus exports increased by 16 percent in January-April from a year ago to reach $475 million, according to Hayrettin Uçak, the president of the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association.

Citrus exports surpassed the $1-billion mark for the first time in 2023, amounting to $1.1 billion.

Russia was the largest market for Turkish citrus growers, with exports to this country standing at $148 million in the first four months of 2024, said Uçak.

Iraq ranked second at $90.2 million, marking a staggering 399 percent increase.

Exports to Ukraine and Poland were $45.5 million and $23.4 million, respectively, while citrus shipments to Romania generated $22 million in revenues, according to Uçak.

The share of tangerine in total citrus exports was 49 percent, or $233.5 million, in the first four months of 2024. Tangerine exports to Russia and Iraq totaled $98 million and $32 million, respectively.

Lemon exports to Iraq surged 181 percent year-on-year to $11.8 million, while orange exports to this country exploded, rising more than 1,300 percent to $23.3 million in the January-April period.

The share of tangerine in Türkiye’s total citrus exports was 49 percent, or $233.5 million, with Russia being the largest market for this produce at $98 million, followed by Iraq at $32 million, a 659 percent increase from January-April last year.

Tangerine shipments to Ukraine and Poland generated $24 million and $10.2 million in export revenues, respectively, while Serbia imported $10 million worth of tangerine.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May
Citroen GM upbeat on Turkish auto market this year

Citroen GM upbeat on Turkish auto market this year
Easyjet, eyeing record summer, boosts nerve centre with AI

Easyjet, eyeing record summer, boosts nerve centre with AI
Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal

Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal
Debt, suicide, fraud: South Koreans hit by real estate scams

Debt, suicide, fraud: South Koreans hit by real estate scams
China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund

China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund
Türkiye aims to draw more tourists from Asia: Minister

Türkiye aims to draw more tourists from Asia: Minister
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿