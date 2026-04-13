Türkiye’s automotive production decline in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Total automotive production in the first quarter of 2026 fell by 7 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to 321,856 units, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Passenger car production dropped more sharply, down 18 percent to 181,364 units.

In March alone, total automotive output decreased by 14.1 percent year-on-year to 106,572 units, while car production declined by 23.8 percent to 60,541 units.

Exports also showed a downturn in the January–March period. Total automotive exports fell by 15 percent in unit terms to 215,323 vehicles, while passenger car exports dropped 29 percent to 106,341 units.

Despite the decline in volume, export revenues in dollar terms rose slightly. Overall automotive exports increased by 3 percent year-on-year to approximately $9.9 billion. However, passenger car exports fell 8 percent to $2.5 billion.