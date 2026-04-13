Türkiye’s automotive production decline in first quarter

Türkiye’s automotive production decline in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s automotive production decline in first quarter

Total automotive production in the first quarter of 2026 fell by 7 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to 321,856 units, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Passenger car production dropped more sharply, down 18 percent to 181,364 units.

In March alone, total automotive output decreased by 14.1 percent year-on-year to 106,572 units, while car production declined by 23.8 percent to 60,541 units.

Exports also showed a downturn in the January–March period. Total automotive exports fell by 15 percent in unit terms to 215,323 vehicles, while passenger car exports dropped 29 percent to 106,341 units.

Despite the decline in volume, export revenues in dollar terms rose slightly. Overall automotive exports increased by 3 percent year-on-year to approximately $9.9 billion. However, passenger car exports fell 8 percent to $2.5 billion.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

    Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

  2. Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

    Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

  3. Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

    Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

  4. Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

    Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

  5. Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win

    Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win
Recommended
EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel
Türkiye emerges as alternative route for global real estate investors

Türkiye emerges as alternative route for global real estate investors
Asian stocks rally, crude drops on lingering hope for a peace deal

Asian stocks rally, crude drops on lingering hope for a peace deal
Botswana seals energy, mining deals with Oman

Botswana seals energy, mining deals with Oman
ICT sector draws most foreign investments in February

ICT sector draws most foreign investments in February
Lufthansa pilots strike as cabin crew call further stoppage

Lufthansa pilots strike as cabin crew call further stoppage
Luxury group LVMH sales feel impact from Mideast conflict

Luxury group LVMH sales feel impact from Mideast conflict
WORLD Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Washington's top diplomat urged Israel and Lebanon to seize a "historic opportunity" for peace as direct talks between the two opened on Tuesday despite objections from Hezbollah, which announced fresh attacks on Israel just as negotiations got underway.

ECONOMY EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

European Union lawmakers and countries agreed to double tariffs on foreign steel on Monday, to shield the bloc's struggling industry from a flood of cheap Chinese exports.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿