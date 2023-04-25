Türkiye working to diversify renewable energy resources

Türkiye working to diversify renewable energy resources

ISTANBUL
Türkiye working to diversify renewable energy resources

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry is working on projects aimed at utilizing geothermal energy resources, particularly in urban agriculture, while officials are looking into ways to boost biomass production in rural areas.

The ministry favors the specialized greenhouse-organized industrial zones based on geothermal heating (TDİOSB) as the more appropriate model.

This model facilitates the best use of geothermal energy and helps to undertake market-focused planned production.

Infrastructure work for such 16 TDİOSB has been completed for plant production. Some eight of the geothermal heating greenhouses are located in the districts of the Ağrı, Aydın, Denizli, İzmir, Kütahya, Nevşehir, Aksaray and Kayseri provinces.

Officials have also chosen the locations to build those facilities in the provinces of Çanakkale and Balıkesir.

Meanwhile, the ministry is working on a project to develop a specialized aquaculture-organized industrial zone in the Karataş district of the southern province of Adana. It will be the first and only aquaculture-organized industrial zone in Europe.

The production at the Adana facility will be around 60,000 tons annually and contribute some $250 million to the country’s exports, according to officials from the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry is teaming up with the Energy Ministry to offer alternative energy resources to rural areas that currently do not have access to natural gas.

As part of those efforts, the mass production of biogas units that generate energy from cattle waste will be launched soon. The gas produced by that equipment will be offered for use in kitchens in rural areas.

Türkiye has a large biogas production potential, Ali Rıza Öner, a renewable energy expert, told the daily Milliyet.

“The electricity installed capacity based on biomass resources reached 2,172 MW as of end-June, which corresponded to 2.14 of all installed capacity,” he said, noting that those resources provide power to some 4.5 million homes.

The provinces of Konya and Erzurum account for 5.1 percent and 4.75 percent of total biogas energy production, respectively, Öner noted.

Istanbul ranks first in terms of biogas facilities capacity, followed by the provinces of Balıkesir, Ankara, Samsun and Antalya, Öner added.

The Türkiye Electromechanics Industries (TEMSAN), operating under the roof of the Energy Ministry, has developed Biotem, which produces biogas from organic wastes. One Biotem unit can generate energy from three cattle in a month, which is equivalent to 12 propane cylinders used in kitchens. The prototypes of Biotem are currently being used in 10 provinces.

Renewal, Turkish, Economy,

WORLD UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

    UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

  2. Biden to launch '24 bid, betting record will top age worries

    Biden to launch '24 bid, betting record will top age worries

  3. Sudan's warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

    Sudan's warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

  4. Second cheetah brought from Africa dies

    Second cheetah brought from Africa dies

  5. Business morale improves by 3 percent

    Business morale improves by 3 percent
Recommended
Tourism booms in Jamaica after pandemic

Tourism booms in Jamaica after pandemic
Over $68 bn withdrawn from Credit Suisse ahead of UBS takeover

Over $68 bn withdrawn from Credit Suisse ahead of UBS takeover
Capacity usage rises in April

Capacity usage rises in April
Business morale improves by 3 percent

Business morale improves by 3 percent
GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
Manufacturers hope for AI boost in their factories

Manufacturers hope for AI boost in their factories
WORLD UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

ECONOMY Business morale improves by 3 percent

Business morale improves by 3 percent

The real sector confidence index rose from 105.2 in March to 108 in April, which marked the index’s highest level since May 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.