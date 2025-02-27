Türkiye will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza: Fidan

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that Ankara would not accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and forcibly displace its people, calling for the proposal not to be taken seriously.

“There are probably only two countries in the world that support this: the U.S. and Israel. The rest of the world is against it,” Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic.

Türkiye’s number one priority in foreign policy is the reduction of conflicts and the cessation of wars in regions such as the Middle East, the Caucasus, the Balkans, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and including the Aegean region, he said, stressing that once this happens, economic development and providing basic services to the people would become much easier.

“We pursue a foreign policy that is constructive, does not threaten the security of others, respects the territorial integrity of all, aims for economic development, and shows respect for the national will of everyone,” he added.

Fidan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government sees Israel’s security not in a two-state solution, but in Israel’s expansion and expansionism in the region.

He further warned that Tel Aviv is not only refusing to grant Palestinians a state but is also pursuing broader territorial ambitions.

“Instead of ensuring security for both themselves and others, they are planning to annex Palestinian lands and even occupy Lebanon and Syria,” he said.

He stressed that such policies are unsustainable.

“America is supporting this wrong policy now, but it is not a sustainable one.”

Syria

Regarding Syria, Fidan reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to the country’s territorial integrity, stating that any intervention, whether by terrorist groups like the PKK or by Israel, is unacceptable and destabilizing.

He also emphasized that Syria itself is working toward national unity.

“Syria’s territorial integrity is crucial. Any attempt to divide it—whether through PKK control or Israeli intervention—will only create further instability,” he said.

He praised the resilience of the Syrian people, noting their sacrifices over the past 15 years.

“Millions have been displaced, hundreds of thousands have lost their lives,” he said, adding history has shown that Syrians will not allow foreign occupation.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Ukraine

Fidan also spoke about Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine, saying there are signs that the war is approaching an end.

“There are discussions on the terms of a ceasefire,” he said, pointing out that both Washington and Moscow are preparing to appoint representatives for negotiations.

“By summer, we should see concrete steps toward stopping the Ukraine war,” he highlighted.

He touched on the shifting security dynamics in Europe, explaining that European countries, which had previously aligned with the U.S. on Ukraine, now find themselves in a vulnerable position.

“The security framework that Europe built with the U.S. is now in question,” he said, suggesting that some European nations might seek alternative security structures outside NATO.

The war between Ukraine and Russia, now in its third year, remains a key geopolitical issue with ongoing military clashes and diplomatic efforts for a resolution.

While Ukraine continues to receive Western military and economic support, Russia maintains its operations despite international sanctions.

Recent diplomatic moves, including President Trump’s talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s strategy for restoring ties with Moscow, signal renewed efforts to end the conflict.

EU membership

On Türkiye’s EU membership process, Fidan reiterated that Ankara remains committed to accession.

“As President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan stated after the last Cabinet meeting, Türkiye’s official stance on EU membership has not changed,” he said, adding that European identity politics remain a key obstacle.

“Will they reconsider under new global conditions? We hope so,” he said.

Türkiye's journey toward EU membership began nearly 60 years ago with the signing of the Ankara Agreement.

Despite being an official candidate country, the accession process has faced numerous challenges, including political obstacles and stalled negotiations.

Turkish officials emphasize that advancing this process requires the EU to adopt a constructive and strategic approach aligned with Türkiye's candidacy status.

Gaza

On Gaza, Fidan further reaffirmed Türkiye’s strong opposition to Trump’s takeover plan, calling it an “absurd proposal” that should not be taken seriously.

He urged Arab nations to take a firm stance against Israel’s actions, stressing that tolerance for such policies is unacceptable.

Asked about the Palestinian group Hamas’s role in Gaza’s future, Fidan defended its legitimacy.

“Hamas is a political party within the Palestinian state structure,” he said, adding that Israeli occupation is the root cause of resistance.

“If a nation is given its state, its land, and sovereignty, but still chooses aggression, we can all unite to stop it,” he underlined, adding: “But what are people under occupation supposed to do?”

He further warned that suppressing Hamas without addressing Palestinian grievances would only lead to stronger resistance movements in the future.

“Hamas is not just an organization; it is an idea, an ideology born out of occupation, humiliation and oppression,” he said.

“If Hamas disappears, another, even stronger movement will take its place.”

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.​​​​​​​

Sudan

Fidan lastly commented on Sudan, calling the ongoing conflict a “tragic situation” for the Muslim world.

He highlighted Türkiye’s humanitarian efforts in the region and urged the Islamic world to take the crisis more seriously.

Stressing Ankara’s commitment to constructive foreign policy, Fidan concluded: “As long as President Erdogan and we are in office, we will continue to believe that our policies bring peace to our region and the world.”

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the U.N. and local authorities. Research from U.S. universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.