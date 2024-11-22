Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to steer Türkiye toward full energy independence, emphasizing the country’s dedication to harnessing its diverse resources.

"We, as Türkiye, are striving to maximize our nation’s potential in all areas, from mining and oil to wind and solar energy," Erdoğan told an event in Istanbul on Nov. 22.

Erdoğan highlighted the growing demand for energy driven by economic expansion and population growth.

"As a fully independent Türkiye in energy, we continue on our path with sure steps, regardless of criticism,” he said. “No matter what anyone says, we are determined to ensure our country is self-reliant in every sector.”

Labeling energy the “locomotive of development,” Erdoğan underscored its critical role alongside transportation and communication in national progress.

“Providing sufficient, clean and affordable energy while ensuring energy security is of utmost importance for all developed and developing nations,” he added.

The president noted that recent regional crises, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, have underscored the dangers of external dependency on energy.

"Türkiye has navigated this challenging period more comfortably than many," Erdoğan said. "Our European friends faced severe energy crises triggered by the war. Even if there is no immediate crisis, it is vital to remain prepared to ensure energy supply security."

Erdoğan pointed to Türkiye's hefty energy imports as a major contributor to its foreign trade deficit. In 2023, the nation imported 49 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products, 4 million tons of LPG and 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas, costing $70 billion.

Despite these challenges, Erdoğan stressed Türkiye’s economic resilience. “We have been growing uninterruptedly and steadily for 14 years. We will continue to grow above the world average in the coming period,” he said.

The president highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to expand its domestic energy and mining sectors, including drilling 670,000 meters in the past decade. The mining sector’s contribution to the gross national product has surged to 270 billion Turkish Liras, more than quadrupling during that period.

Erdoğan also spotlighted Türkiye's global leadership in boron production, controlling 73 percent of the world’s reserves and maintaining over 60 percent of the market share. “We are also conducting exploration activities abroad,” he added.