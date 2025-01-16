Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal

ANKARA
Türkiye said Wednesday that fully implementing all phases of the Gaza cease-fire deal between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel is "essential.”

"In the following process, it is essential that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented, the cease-fire is made permanent, and humanitarian aid is urgently delivered to Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, expressing gratitude to the mediating countries, notably Qatar and Egypt, for their endeavors.

The international community needs to ensure that Israel meets its responsibilities regarding these issues, the ministry noted.

Enduring peace and stability in the Middle East depend on achieving peace in Palestine and putting an end to the injustice endured by the Palestinian people, it highlighted.

Peace talks must begin without delay to create an independent, sovereign and connected State of Palestine along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the ministry said.

"Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in the period ahead," it added.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman announced the success of mediators in reaching a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting that its implementation will begin this Sunday.

'Valuable step in the name of justice, humanity'

 

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed a cease-fire agreement Wednesday between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

“The agreement reached to establish a cease-fire in Gaza is a valuable step in the name of justice and humanity,” Fidan said on X, hailing the efforts of Qatar and Egypt, which made the agreement possible.

Fidan called for the full implementation of the agreement and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, urging the international community to fulfil “this legal and moral responsibility.”

“In the following process, we must work towards lasting peace and ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,” he added.

Expressing Ankara’s determination to continue supporting “the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers and sisters from the very first day,” he also expressed Türkiye’s readiness to take on every responsibility that is the country's.

“We will continue to work with all our strength to build a future where oppression ends, justice prevails, and the flame of Palestine's independence burns freely,” he added.

