Türkiye, UAE may sign deals: Şimşek

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that some agreements could be signed during the president’s visit.

Erdoğan’s visit to the UAE will probably take place after a NATO summit on July 11-12, Şimşek told reporters after the cabinet meeting on July 3.

Some investment agreements between the two countries could be signed during Erdoğan’s visit, Şimşek said without providing further details.

The minister recalled that he and Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz traveled to the UAE earlier this month for high-level talks.

“This was a productive visit. During the discussions with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, new opportunities for economic cooperation were evaluated.”

The delegations from both countries continued their work on this matter throughout the Eid al-Adha holiday, according to Şimşek.

A delegation from the UAE will arrive in Türkiye next week, the minister said. “After the works between the delegations take some concrete shape, Erdoğan will visit the UAE.”

Meanwhile, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat in Ankara met with Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Development Holding (ADQ).

“We discussed the roadmap for strengthening investment relations between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates,” Bolat wrote on Twitter.

“Stating that the UAE sees Türkiye as a target for their investments in many fields, Al Suwaidi expressed that they want to make new investments in Türkiye, especially in the fields of energy, food, agriculture, health services, pharmaceuticals, logistics and transportation within the framework of their portfolio priorities,” Bolat said.

