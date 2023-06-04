Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

ANKARA
Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on June 3 it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

The request came from NATO’s Joint Force Command Naples, the ministry said in a press statement posted on its official Twitter account, and the battalion will join the alliance’s peacekeeping mission in the region, known as KFOR, as a reserve unit.

A defense ministry official said around 500 Turkish troops would be going to Kosovo.

NATO announced on May 30 that it would be sending 700 troops to bolster the force in the area. KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 troops, including some 350 from Türkiye.

Violent clashes with ethnic Serbs on May 29 left 30 international soldiers — 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians — wounded, including fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices.

The clashes grew out of a confrontation that unfolded earlier after ethnic Albanian officials elected in votes overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs entered municipal buildings to take office and were blocked by Serbs.

“We urge restraint and dialogue to resolve these developments in northern Kosovo which endanger regional security and stability,” the Turkish statement read.

The Turkish commando battalion will be deploying to the Sultan Murat Barracks in Kosovo tomorrow.

kosova, unrest ,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO

Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO

    Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO

  2. Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

    Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

  3. Int’l dignitaries attend president’s inauguration ceremony

    Int’l dignitaries attend president’s inauguration ceremony

  4. Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

    Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

  5. 31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby

    31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby
Recommended
China warns NATO-like alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific

China warns 'NATO-like' alliances could lead to conflict in Asia-Pacific
Strike kills girl, injures 22 in Dnipro: Ukraine officials

Strike kills girl, injures 22 in Dnipro: Ukraine officials
Indian railways minister says signaling system error led to crash

Indian railways minister says signaling system error led to crash
Far-right party at new high as climate issues split Germany

Far-right party at new high as climate issues split Germany
More than 280 dead, hundreds hurt in India triple train crash

More than 280 dead, hundreds hurt in India triple train crash
Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains
WORLD Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on June 3 it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

ECONOMY Macro-financial stability a priority, says Şimşek

Macro-financial stability a priority, says Şimşek

Establishing macro-financial stability will be the government’s priority, newly appointed Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, stressing that bringing down inflation to single digits in the medium term is crucial.

SPORTS Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

The winner of the Giro d’Italia last month Primoz Roglic will skip the Tour de France this summer, the director of his Jumbo-Visma team has said.