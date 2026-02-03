Türkiye to raise food safety standards with dual approval system for meat, dairy

Türkiye is set to introduce a new phase in food safety regulation, significantly tightening standards across the entire food supply chain, from restaurants and butcher shops to large-scale meat and dairy processing facilities.

Under a draft regulation prepared by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, food businesses will face stricter approval procedures, enhanced traceability requirements and expanded professional oversight.

One of the key changes will require restaurants, butchers and delicatessens to formally declare the sources of the meat they use.

High-risk facilities, particularly meat and dairy processing plants, will be subject to a dual approval system. These businesses will receive a “conditional approval” and will only be allowed to operate permanently after passing rigorous inspections and obtaining a full operating license.

Facilities that fail to meet the required standards will not be permitted to operate.

The draft regulation also makes it mandatory for food processing businesses to employ licensed professionals such as food engineers and veterinarians.

Consumers will be able to monitor the status of food businesses through establishment registration numbers displayed on product labels, strengthening transparency and public oversight.

Bakeries, grocery stores and restaurants will be registered under the new system, while ready-meal service providers will not be allowed to begin operations without first obtaining an official registration certificate.

Applications will be reviewed, followed by on-site inspections within 15 days.

Businesses will be required to document every stage of production, enabling authorities to quickly identify the origin, timing and location of any product in the event of a food safety issue.

Beekeeping and honey production will also be strictly regulated, with production required to take place in fully independent areas, using equipment dedicated solely to honey.

All practices related to hygiene, pest control and employee health will be recorded and subject to inspection. Authorities will have the power to suspend operations or revoke licenses of businesses that fail to comply.

