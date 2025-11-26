Türkiye to mandate body cameras for food inspections amid safety concerns

Türkiye to mandate body cameras for food inspections amid safety concerns

ANKARA
Türkiye to mandate body cameras for food inspections amid safety concerns

Türkiye will require food safety inspectors to use body-worn cameras starting next year, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced, as the country faces heightened concern following a string of food-related incidents.

 

“Food safety is our red line. We have never compromised on this issue and we never will,” Yumaklı said.

 

Public anxiety over food safety heightened after a German-Turkish family fell ill and later died during a stay in Istanbul’s Fatih district.

 

While early speculation focused on street food they had eaten in Ortaköy, forensic experts later pointed to aluminum phosphide exposure from hotel fumigation as the likely cause.

 

Still, the initial suspicion fueled debates over safety standards.

 

This period of unease was compounded by several unrelated incidents. In Istanbul's Şişli district, 25 people were hospitalized after ordering from an unlicensed restaurant. In Beyoğlu, a 26-year-old engineer suffered severe chemical burns after drinking Turkish coffee prepared with industrial dishwasher detergent.

 

Local municipalities and provincial agriculture directorates increased on-the-ground checks in the wake of the incidents.

 

Recent inspections in several districts focused on hygiene standards, licensing, storage conditions and product labeling, with several businesses fined or temporarily sealed.

 

Around 1.16 million inspections were carried out as of November, with 25,750 businesses fined a total of 2.2 billion Turkish Liras ($51.8 million) for non-compliance, according to Yumaklı.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

    Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

  2. 1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

    1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

  3. Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

    Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

  4. Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

    Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

  5. 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras

    2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras
Recommended
Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament
Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week
Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal
Türkiye’s avocado hub expects 150 million units in harvest

Türkiye’s avocado hub expects 150 million units in harvest
Turkish top diplomat due in Berlin to further foster Turkish-German ties

Turkish top diplomat due in Berlin to further foster Turkish-German ties
Erdoğan, Pope Leo XIV call for global peace, stability in historic visit

Erdoğan, Pope Leo XIV call for global peace, stability in historic visit
Erdoğan receives WHO Europe Award

Erdoğan receives WHO Europe Award
WORLD 1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

A year has passed since Syrian opposition forces launched their major offensive from the rebel-held province of Idlib, a campaign that ultimately brought down Bashar al-Assad’s six-decade rule.

ECONOMY Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Türkiye's economic confidence index rose 1.3 percent in November to 99.5, the highest since March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Nov. 27.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿