Türkiye to launch initiative to attract global investors

Türkiye to launch initiative to attract global investors

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Türkiye to launch initiative to attract global investors

Türkiye is stepping up efforts to draw investors who have been unsettled by geopolitical risks in the region.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has moved to turn the ongoing crisis into an opportunity for Türkiye, aiming to position the country as a strong hub for global capital.

With global transit trade generating trillions of U.S. dollars in revenue, Türkiye is seeking to expand its share of this lucrative market.

Tax incentives are expected to play a key role in boosting the country’s appeal. Plans include lowering corporate tax rates for manufacturing exporters, with discussions underway to potentially reduce rates to single digits.

Another proposal under consideration is exempting foreign residents in Türkiye from inheritance and transfer taxes. In addition, a special taxation regime — similar to those implemented in certain other countries — is being explored to encourage high-income individuals to relocate to Türkiye.

The goal is to attract wealthy investors and strengthen the country’s economic base.

Authorities are also reviewing existing regulations on capital inflows to enhance Türkiye’s competitiveness. Comprehensive measures are being developed to provide advantages for qualified investors who choose Türkiye as their destination.

To support this initiative, relevant ministries are expected to introduce streamlined processes for residence permits, work permits, and digital visas. These steps aim to accelerate investor arrivals and ensure long-term stability.

With this package, Türkiye hopes to make a significant leap in the global competition for investment. The final version of the plan is expected to be unveiled later next week.

Investors,

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