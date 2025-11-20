Türkiye to host COP31 climate summit after Australia concedes

Türkiye to host COP31 climate summit after Australia concedes

ISTANBUL
Türkiye to host COP31 climate summit after Australia concedes

Türkiye is now poised to host the 2026 U.N. climate conference, COP31, after Australia agreed to step back from its campaign and support Ankara’s bid, ending months of deadlock within the U.N. regional group responsible for selecting the host country.

Under U.N. rules, the 2026 summit was due to be hosted by Western Europe and Other States, which includes both Australia and Türkiye.

But both Ankara and Canberra had insisted on hosting rights, preventing the required consensus and raising concerns that the summit could default to Bonn, Germany — home to the U.N. climate body — if no agreement was reached.

Negotiations during COP30 in Belem, Brazil, produced an unusual compromise: Türkiye will host the summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, a venue it had previously proposed, while Australia’s climate minister Chris Bowen will serve as COP31 president and oversee the negotiations.

A pre-COP meeting will also be held on a Pacific island.

The arrangement breaks with tradition, as COP presidents are almost always from the host nation, and the model for how responsibilities will be shared has yet to be tested.

Still, Australia and Türkiye both signaled confidence in the deal.

“Obviously, it would be great if Australia could have it all, but we can’t have it all,” Bowen told reporters in Belem. “This process works on consensus, and consensus means if someone objected to our bid, it would go to Bonn. That would mean 12 months with a lack of leadership… that would be irresponsible for multilateralism in this challenging environment.”

Bowen said he would carry out the core functions of the COP presidency, including appointing co-facilitators and preparing draft texts, while Türkiye will appoint a separate president responsible for venue operations, logistics and scheduling.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the agreement was an “outstanding result,” emphasizing that Pacific concerns would be “front and center” under Bowen’s leadership.

But reactions across the Pacific region, which Australia had pledged to co-host with, were mixed.

Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko told AFP, “We are all not happy. And disappointed it’s ended up like this.”

Solomon Islands leader Jeremiah Manele had earlier signaled similar reservations, saying he would be “disappointed” if Australia did not secure the summit.

Despite these concerns, diplomats at COP30 are likely to express relief that a consensus was finally reached, avoiding further delays and potential embarrassment for the U.N. climate process.

Türkiye has framed its hosting proposal as part of a broader diplomatic profile, and Antalya — which already hosts major international forums each year — is expected to serve as the main venue once the deal is ratified by more than 190 parties to the U.N. climate convention.

Turkish officials say the country aims to shape COP31 around inclusivity and balanced dialogue. 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

    Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

  2. Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

    Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

  3. CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

    CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

  4. Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

    Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

  5. Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

    Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
Recommended
Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years
Türkiye blocks Russian cruise ship from Istanbul port

Türkiye blocks Russian cruise ship from Istanbul port
Erdoğan to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Erdoğan to attend G20 summit in South Africa
Türkiye rejects Greece’s maritime spatial planning map

Türkiye rejects Greece’s maritime spatial planning map
‘Phantom quake syndrome’ on rise nationwide

‘Phantom quake syndrome’ on rise nationwide
Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital

Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital
WORLD Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kiev a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿