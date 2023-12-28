Türkiye to become one of top 5 countries producing rare earths: Bayraktar

Türkiye to become one of top 5 countries producing rare earths: Bayraktar

ESKİŞEHİR
Türkiye to become one of top 5 countries producing rare earths: Bayraktar

Türkiye will become one of the five countries in the world producing rare earth elements when the industrial facility in the province of Eskişehir becomes operational, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Türkiye aims high in the mining industry and sets the target of becoming a net exporter in this field, Bayraktar said after paying a visit to the plant in Eskişehir.

A pilot plant was established in Eskişehir, and it will be turned into an industrial facility, the minister noted.

“When this transformation into the industrial facility is completed, Türkiye will rank among the world’s top five producers of rare earth elements,” Bayraktar said.

The world's second-largest rare earth element reserve was discovered in Eşkisehir’s Beylikova site in 2022.

“There are some 690 million tons of rare earth ores in this field,” the minister said.

He recalled that the pilot plant was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in April.

“The industrial facility will initially process 1,200 tons of ores. Depending on the assessments of the preliminary results, the facility will process 570,000 tons of ores and 10,000 tons of rare earth oxide annually,” said Bayraktar.

Presently, China is the largest producer of rare earths, followed by the United States.

energy and natural resources ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

    Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

  2. At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident

    At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident

  3. Türkiye tells US to uphold F-16 promises as Sweden edges closer to joining NATO

    Türkiye tells US to uphold F-16 promises as Sweden edges closer to joining NATO

  4. Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

    Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

  5. US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

    US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine
Recommended
New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash
Apple wins watch ban pause in US patent feud

Apple wins watch ban pause in US patent feud
Homelessness soars in rural England as living costs hit poor

Homelessness soars in rural England as living costs hit poor
Apple seeks ways to get its watches back on shelves

Apple seeks ways to get its watches back on shelves
Milei to lay off 5,000 gov’t employees

Milei to lay off 5,000 gov’t employees
TEPCOs operational ban lifted

TEPCO's operational ban lifted
Hotel occupancy at nearly 100 pct in some Aegean resorts

Hotel occupancy at nearly 100 pct in some Aegean resorts
WORLD US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

The U.S. government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kiev's battle against Russian invasion.
ECONOMY New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

The New York Times sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft in a U.S. court on Wednesday, alleging that the companies' powerful AI models used millions of articles for training without permission.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.