Türkiye targets to send Turksat 6A to space next year

  • August 06 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Türkiye aims to send another satellite, Türksat 6A, to space in the second quarter of 2023, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

Türkiye was one of the countries to send two new-generation satellites to orbit within a year, he said, referring to the launches of Türksat 5A at the start of 2021, and Türksat 5B toward the end of 2021.

“Once Türksat 6A is in orbit, Türkiye will have 10 satellites in space, joining the league of few countries,” the minister told reporters during a visit to the facilities of the Turkish Aerospace (TUSAŞ), where works are underway for the construction of the satellite.

Türksat 6A is a domestically produced satellite, developed by Turkish engineers and Türksat, Karaismailoğlu added.

Türksat 5A presently offers services, particularly TV broadcasting, in an area covering 30 percent of the world, while Türksat 5B provides internet and communication services to the areas otherwise inaccessible, he furthered. Türksat Uydu Haberleşme Kablo TV (Türksat) is one of the world’s leading companies providing all sorts of satellite communications through the satellites of Türksat as well as other satellites.

Providing services for voice, data, internet, TV, and radio broadcasting through satellites across a wide area extending from Europe to Asia.

The minister also noted that over the past 20 years, a total of $183 billion has been invested in the transport infrastructure for key projects in highways, sea freight, airlines and railways.

