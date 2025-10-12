Türkiye, Syria hold high-level security talks in Ankara

ANKARA

Turkish and Syrian officials met in Ankara on Oct. 12 to discuss security cooperation and intelligence sharing amid an anti-terrorism initiative that has been marked by PKK's decision to disband.

The summit brought together Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın with their Syrian counterparts, Asaad al-Shibani, Murhaf Abu Qasra and Hussein al-Salama.

The meeting took place under Ankara’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. As part of the bid, PKK first declared a ceasefire and then announced a decision to lay down arms and disband.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian affiliate and has often said the disbandment must also encompass YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to reports, the Ankara talks were expected to focus on YPG activities in Syria and enhanced intelligence sharing along the shared border.

Turkish authorities have repeatedly urged the SDF to comply with a March 10 agreement with Syria’s new leadership that envisions its integration into the national army.

Last week, Türkiye's Defense Ministry criticized clashes between the SDF and government forces in the Manbij and Aleppo countrysides as a deviation from that deal.

"Contacts and talks between the Syrian government and the SDF terrorist organization are being monitored with care and sensitivity. Türkiye is looking not at the flow of talks, but at the implementation of the agreement on the ground," sources told reporters. "Ankara continues to support Syria’s principle of one state, one army."

At the summit, officials were also expected to evaluate Türkiye's recent commencement of military training for Syrian soldiers and plans to establish a military academy and a noncommissioned officer school in Syria modeled on programs in Somalia and Libya.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Güler said Türkiye's ultimate aim was the complete elimination of terrorist networks.

"We will not allow any terrorist organization, primarily PKK, YPG and SDF, to take root in the region, operate in our neighbor or act under different names," he told reporters on Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Defense Industries Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün traveled to Damascus on Jan. 11 and met with the Syrian defense minister to discuss cooperation on defense projects.