Türkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal

ANKARA

Türkiye and Syria have signed a new memorandum of understanding on international road transport, paving the way for the resumption of direct land transportation between the two countries, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

Speaking to the press during the Global Transport Connectivity Forum in Istanbul Uraloğlu said the agreement revives the 2004 International Road Transport Agreement between the two countries.

Trucks will now be able to cross the border without transferring goods to another vehicle, making trade faster, easier, and cheaper, according to the agreement.

“Cargo transfer at border crossings will end, allowing goods to be transported directly between Türkiye and Syria without the need for transshipment,” he said.

The minister said the two countries also agreed to initiate transit transport operations, enabling direct overland access from Türkiye to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other Gulf countries.

Turkish and Syrian officials will also cooperate in various areas of passenger and freight transport, including holding mutual training programs, he said.

The resumption of transport between Türkiye and Syria will not only strengthen both countries’ positions in regional trade between Europe and Asia but also help integrate the Middle Corridor with Gulf nations, Uraloğlu added.

The announcement came after a series of other agreements between the two countries as Syria has taken major steps in the reconstruction of its higher education and health care sectors through cooperation deals signed with Türkiye to improve the quality of services nationwide.

The agreements aim to enhance the quality of education and health care services across the country, with important contributions expected through the agreements made with Türkiye.

Syrian Higher Education Minister Marwan Al-Halabi stated that despite past difficulties in the higher education system, important improvements have recently been achieved.