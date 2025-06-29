Türkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal

Türkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal

ANKARA
Türkiye, Syria agree to resume direct road transport under new deal

Türkiye and Syria have signed a new memorandum of understanding on international road transport, paving the way for the resumption of direct land transportation between the two countries, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

Speaking to the press during the Global Transport Connectivity Forum in Istanbul Uraloğlu said the agreement revives the 2004 International Road Transport Agreement between the two countries.

Trucks will now be able to cross the border without transferring goods to another vehicle, making trade faster, easier, and cheaper, according to the agreement.

“Cargo transfer at border crossings will end, allowing goods to be transported directly between Türkiye and Syria without the need for transshipment,” he said.

The minister said the two countries also agreed to initiate transit transport operations, enabling direct overland access from Türkiye to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other Gulf countries.

Turkish and Syrian officials will also cooperate in various areas of passenger and freight transport, including holding mutual training programs, he said.

The resumption of transport between Türkiye and Syria will not only strengthen both countries’ positions in regional trade between Europe and Asia but also help integrate the Middle Corridor with Gulf nations, Uraloğlu added.

The announcement came after a series of other agreements between the two countries as Syria has taken major steps in the reconstruction of its higher education and health care sectors through cooperation deals signed with Türkiye to improve the quality of services nationwide.

The agreements aim to enhance the quality of education and health care services across the country, with important contributions expected through the agreements made with Türkiye.

Syrian Higher Education Minister Marwan Al-Halabi stated that despite past difficulties in the higher education system, important improvements have recently been achieved.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

    Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

  2. ICC hit with cyber security attack

    ICC hit with cyber security attack

  3. 2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

    2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

  4. AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

    AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

  5. Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

    Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children
Recommended
2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces
AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension
Türkiyes foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children
Court adjourns CHP convention case to September

Court adjourns CHP convention case to September
Türkiye, UK aim to deepen defense, trade ties

Türkiye, UK aim to deepen defense, trade ties
Erdoğan vows to cut Inflation to 20 pct by years end

Erdoğan vows to cut Inflation to 20 pct by year's end
Gazi Race once again blends rivalry, elegance in 99th edition

Gazi Race once again blends rivalry, elegance in 99th edition
WORLD Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on June 30 afternoon to terminate the U.S.' sanctions program on Syria, according to the White House.
ECONOMY Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Oil prices slumped more than 12 percent last week, snapping a three-week rally, with analysts expecting prices to stabilize around the $60 range in the near term.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿