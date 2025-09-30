Erdoğan hails Trump's efforts for Gaza ceasefire

Erdoğan hails Trump's efforts for Gaza ceasefire

ANKARA
Erdoğan hails Trumps efforts for Gaza ceasefire

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has praised Donald Trump for his efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza, after the U.S. leader secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for a peace proposal.

"I commend U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Erdoğan said on Sept. 30 via X.

Türkiye would continue to support the diplomatic processes as Ankara is "committed to helping establish a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties," he added.

Erdoğan met Trump at the White House for the first time in six years last week.

His remarks came after Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources said late on Sept. 29 that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Trump's proposal with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan on a phone call.

Erdoğan, a vocal critic of Israel's two-year assault on Gaza, has often accused the Netanyahu government of committing "genocide" in the Palestinian territories.

In April, Türkiye halted exports to Israel in more than 1,000 products under 54 categories before imposing a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade across all product groups three weeks later.

Ankara has also sent more than 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza and mobilized over $40 million in support of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, according to officials.

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

    Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

  2. Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

    Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

  3. Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

    Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

  4. Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

    Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

  5. Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism

    Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism
Recommended
Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal
Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting
Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year
Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism

Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism
Defense Ministry says ready to support Eastern Med aid efforts if needed

Defense Ministry says ready to support Eastern Med aid efforts if needed
Türkiye’s expected years of schooling slightly decline in 2024

Türkiye’s expected years of schooling slightly decline in 2024
Rare blood transfusion from Spain saves mother, baby in Türkiye

Rare blood transfusion from Spain saves mother, baby in Türkiye
WORLD Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine said on Tuesday that a Russian overnight drone strike had killed a family of four in the northeastern Sumy region.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

Türkiye has emerged as the world’s 14th largest market for industrial robots, with adoption expanding rapidly across sectors such as automotive and defense.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿