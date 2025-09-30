Erdoğan hails Trump's efforts for Gaza ceasefire

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has praised Donald Trump for his efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza, after the U.S. leader secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for a peace proposal.

"I commend U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Erdoğan said on Sept. 30 via X.

Türkiye would continue to support the diplomatic processes as Ankara is "committed to helping establish a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties," he added.

Erdoğan met Trump at the White House for the first time in six years last week.

His remarks came after Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources said late on Sept. 29 that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Trump's proposal with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan on a phone call.

Erdoğan, a vocal critic of Israel's two-year assault on Gaza, has often accused the Netanyahu government of committing "genocide" in the Palestinian territories.

In April, Türkiye halted exports to Israel in more than 1,000 products under 54 categories before imposing a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade across all product groups three weeks later.

Ankara has also sent more than 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza and mobilized over $40 million in support of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, according to officials.