Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

ANKARA
Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

Türkiye has criticized an agreement between Greek Cyprus and Lebanon on the delimitation of the maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean on the basis that it ignores the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots as the sovereign equal part of the island.

“The signing of such an agreement by Lebanon or other coastal states in the region with the Greek Cypriot Administration directly concerns the equal rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots on the Island,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement upon a question on Nov. 27.

Keçeli’s statement followed the signing of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Delimitation Agreement between Greek Cyprus and Lebanon on Nov. 26.

“Even though the area subject to the said agreement lies outside the Turkish continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean, which Türkiye registered with the U.N. on 18 March 2020, Türkiye approaches the issue in the context of the Cyprus issue and the rights of the Turkish Cypriots,” Keçeli recalled.

The Greek administration neither represents the Turkish Cypriots nor the island as a whole and that it does not have the authority to undertake such steps on behalf of the entire Cyprus, he added.

“We call upon the international community, in particular the regional countries, not to back these unilateral actions of the Greek Cypriot Administration and not to lend support to attempts to usurp the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots, who are sovereign equals on the Island,” the spokesman said.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides described the agreement as a milestone of strategic importance and historic, stressing that the two countries will continue to cooperate in various fields, including energy.

The two countries seek to establish an electric interconnected system through the funds of the World Bank.

For his part, Lebanese President Joseph Khalil Aoun said the deal does not target anyone and does not exclude anyone, in a bid to sooth down Türkiye’s reactions.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

  2. Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

    Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

  3. Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

    Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

  4. Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

    Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

  5. Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

    Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus
Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link
Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged
Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker
Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer
Erdoğan marks progress in public trust for security forces

Erdoğan marks progress in public trust for security forces
Türkiye voices concern after strike on Iraq gas field

Türkiye voices concern after strike on Iraq gas field
WORLD Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿