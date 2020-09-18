Türkiye Sigorta to play pioneering, market-making role: CEO

  September 18 2020

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
The Turkey Insurance and Turkey Life Pension (Türkiye Sigorta and Türkiye Hayat Emeklilik) will assume a pioneering and market-making role in risky or unpenetrated areas where coverage had previously been unavailable.

The newly launched state-owned insurance firm will increase the insurance sector's share in Turkey's financial market to 20% from its current level of 4.5%, Atilla Benli, the CEO of the firm, told Anadolu Agency's Finance Desk on Sept. 17. 

He said the company would pave the way for boosting the coverage capacity of the Turkish insurance industry.

"This, in my opinion, was the most strategic and important capacity-increasing structural reform move in the financial sector."

With employing 2,600 staff, the company is expected to see 5,000-6,000 personnel by 2023, stressed Benli.

Turkiye Sigorta, which gathered six state-run insurance and pension companies under a single roof, was launched on Sept. 7.

This April, the Türkiye Wealth Fund acquired shares of Güneş Sigorta, Halk Sigorta, Ziraat Sigorta, Vakıf Emeklilik and Hayat, Halk Hayat and Emeklilik, and Ziraat Hayat and Emeklilik for 6.54 billion Turkish liras ($876 million) to increase their global competitive power.

