Türkiye signs deal to export natural gas to Romania

ANKARA

The Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced that it signed an agreement with Romania’s OMV Petrom to export natural gas.

Gas delivery from Türkiye to Romania via pipelines will start on Oct. 1 under the agreement, which allows for the supply of up to 4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day and will terminate on March 31, 2025, BOTAŞ said in a statement.

In addition to natural gas trading, the parties also agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of transmission, storage, production, and green energy technologies, according to the statement.

BOTAŞ, which has successfully concluded important agreements for the export of natural gas to countries in the region such as Greece, Bulgaria, and Hungary, is increasing its contribution to the security and diversity of energy supplies in neighboring markets and in Europe by including Romania among the countries to which it supplies gas, said the statement.

BOTAŞ noted that it continues to negotiate new export agreements with various countries and companies, adding that it aims to become one of Türkiye’s top ten exporters within three years.