Türkiye signs deal to export natural gas to Romania

Türkiye signs deal to export natural gas to Romania

ANKARA
Türkiye signs deal to export natural gas to Romania

The Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced that it signed an agreement with Romania’s OMV Petrom to export natural gas.

Gas delivery from Türkiye to Romania via pipelines will start on Oct. 1 under the agreement, which allows for the supply of up to 4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day and will terminate on March 31, 2025, BOTAŞ said in a statement.

In addition to natural gas trading, the parties also agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of transmission, storage, production, and green energy technologies, according to the statement.

BOTAŞ, which has successfully concluded important agreements for the export of natural gas to countries in the region such as Greece, Bulgaria, and Hungary, is increasing its contribution to the security and diversity of energy supplies in neighboring markets and in Europe by including Romania among the countries to which it supplies gas, said the statement.

BOTAŞ noted that it continues to negotiate new export agreements with various countries and companies, adding that it aims to become one of Türkiye’s top ten exporters within three years.

TURKEY,

ECONOMY Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

    Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

  2. Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

    Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

  3. EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

    EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

  4. A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

    A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

  5. ‘We’re on right track, but need to be patient’: Şimşek

    ‘We’re on right track, but need to be patient’: Şimşek
Recommended
Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart
ChatGPT maker value rockets in funding talks: Report

ChatGPT maker value rockets in funding talks: Report
Need for critical metals poses dilemmas for investors

Need for critical metals poses dilemmas for investors
UK grants controversial North Sea oil and gas output

UK grants controversial North Sea oil and gas output
EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye
Russian demand for homes shifting away from Türkiye

Russian demand for homes shifting away from Türkiye
WORLD 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, officials said early Wednesday.
ECONOMY Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon emerged as the leading aquatic export of the country last year, raking in $312.2 million in revenue.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.