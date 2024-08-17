Türkiye should be producer in AI field, say experts

Beyazıt Şentürk - ISTANBUL

Türkiye should transition from being a consumer to a producer in the field of artificial intelligence and, for this purpose, the priority in training and studies on artificial intelligence should be "the realization of domestic and national applications," an expert has said.

“In the past, we experienced waves such as Web 2.0 tools based on the internet, STEM with coding,” said Professor Ahmet Benzer of Marmara University’s Education Faculty.

“In the early 2000s, we said that 'we are entering the internet age, there is information everywhere,' but we always remained consumers. These were opportunities for us to be 'producers,’ but we always bought the products.”

The country should not miss the new wave as artificial intelligence is rapidly entering people’s lives, Benzer added.

“With the support of good IT experts, we need to be producers and develop educational tools suitable for the new technology,” he said.

"The priority in the studies to be carried out in education on artificial intelligence should be the realization of local and national applications. We went through a similar process with WEB 2.0 tools. Yesterday's freebies quickly became paid and most of them did not have support for the Turkish language. This time, we should not miss the artificial intelligence train.”

Using artificial intelligence in education does not mean a teacher asking the same questions to all students and the students finding the answers using AI tools, Benzer said.

“Instead, we should use artificial intelligence to measure the high-level skills of our children,” the professor added.

“Many schools in Türkiye now have 3D printers, and they are used to make key chains. When you look at studies in other countries, for example, they make a 'foot' piece to reinforce a problematic bridge. In other words, they are solving problems. With artificial intelligence, we need to design tools to improve students' skills. Otherwise, those who make key chains with 3D printers will make similar applications with artificial intelligence.”

Tolga Güyer from Gazi University's Computer Education and Instructional Technologies Department noted that whenever there is an innovation in the IT world, the first question that comes to mind is "Why don't we apply it to education?”

“Frankly, it is not an easy task to make such implementations,” the professor said.

“The first time we see this kind of innovation is in marketing, with personalized ads after analyzing user behavior. In the defense and health sectors, motivation is high because you can get a quick return. Issues such as designing an educational environment according to everyone's learning speed and type are on the agenda, but the efforts are still in the early stages. This is natural because ‘education’ does not produce results quickly. Of course, it should not be concluded that ‘let's not work on it, there is no need.’”