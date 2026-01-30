Türkiye set to attract $3 billion in gold mining investments

ANKARA
Türkiye is preparing for a wave of gold mining investments worth between $2 billion and $3 billion over the next few years, according to Hasan Yücel, president of the Gold Miners Association (AMD).

Speaking at a press briefing in Ankara, Yücel highlighted that new projects are expected to accelerate, particularly in Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Erzincan, Artvin, Eskişehir and Kırşehir.

He also noted that security concerns in Eastern Anatolia have hindered exploration efforts, but emphasized that once stability is ensured, the region’s untapped potential could be unlocked.

Yücel placed Türkiye’s mining prospects within a global context, pointing out that annual mineral production worldwide currently stands at 60 billion tons and is projected to reach 100 billion tons as the global population approaches 10 billion.

“If oil and gas consumption is to be reduced by 50 percent by 2050, energy demand will rise fourfold,” he said.

“Green energy will require even more minerals. Türkiye is among the luckiest countries in terms of mineral diversity, with 80–90 different types,” he said.

“While the world is positioning itself, we should not waste time debating whether to mine or not. With modern technology, mining can be carried out without accidents or environmental damage. Environmentally compatible mining is possible, and the government should push for eco-friendly investments,” Yücel added.

