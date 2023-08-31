Türkiye seeks to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion

Türkiye seeks to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion

ANKARA
Türkiye seeks to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia may boost the bilateral trade volume to $30 billion in the medium and long term, Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) has said.

In the first seven months of 2023, trade between the two countries grew strongly, said Hisarcıklıoğlu during the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Round Table meeting in Ankara, which was attended by Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef.

Türkiye’s exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to $1.4 billion, while imports from this country stood at $1.79 billion in January-July, according to the latest official data.

“With this strong momentum achieved, our bilateral trade may initially rise to $10 billion and then up to $30 billion in the medium to long term,” Hisarcıklıoğlu said.

He noted that to date direct investment inflows in Türkiye from Saudi Arabia amounted to $2 billion.

“There is a great potential in the field of contracting and mutual investments.”

To date, Turkish contractors completed a total of 390 projects worth $24.9 billion in Saudi Arabia, Hisarcıklıoğlu said.

“In the coming period, we want to cooperate more together. We want to cooperate more not only in both countries, but also in the third countries in the geographies where Saudi Arabia has influence, together with Saudi businesspeople.”

For his part, Alkhorayef said they are trying to promote investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, especially in the industrial and mining sectors.

“We trust Turkish investors and we sincerely hope that Türkiye will take advantage of these opportunities,” Alkhorayef said, adding that the purpose of his visit to Ankara was to introduce Turkish investors to the investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

During his five-day visit the Saudi minister will hold meetings with government officials and private sector representatives.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

    Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

    Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

  3. Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

    Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

  4. Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

    Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

  5. Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president

    Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president
Recommended
Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter
Landlords making excessive demands on potential tenants

Landlords making excessive demands on potential tenants
IFC invests $1.46 billion in Türkiye

IFC invests $1.46 billion in Türkiye
Banking sector’s net profit up 41 percent

Banking sector’s net profit up 41 percent
Russia earns less from oil and spends more on war

Russia earns less from oil and spends more on war
EU fossil fuel energy output hits record low

EU fossil fuel energy output hits record low
WORLD Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Donald Trump routinely overvalued his net worth by billions of dollars each year between 2011 and 2021, New York's attorney general alleged on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by a more-than-expected 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from a year ago, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.