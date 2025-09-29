Türkiye secures return of 83 Roman coins from US

Türkiye has recovered 83 ancient Roman coins smuggled abroad under a bilateral agreement with the United States aimed at protecting cultural heritage.

Seized in the United States in 2015, the coins were examined by experts and determined to have been struck in Anatolian mints during the reigns of Roman Emperors Maximianus, Constantine I, Constantine II and Arcadius.

Dating back to the 3rd and 4th centuries, the pieces reflect the political and military dynamics of the period.

Their return was carried out under a bilateral agreement signed in 2021 between Türkiye and the U.S. to prevent the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

At a ceremony held at Ankara’s Republic Museum, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı formally received the coins from Brian Stimmler, deputy chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.

Speaking at the handover, Yazgı recalled that Türkiye and the U.S. had just hosted a joint workshop on preventing cultural property trafficking.

He said the delivery of 83 artifacts so soon after the event was a source of pride.

“Today’s repatriation is a clear demonstration of how effective, productive and successful our bilateral agreement has been. Thanks to this strong cooperation, the process was carried out swiftly, transparently and effectively, ensuring the safe return of our heritage,” he said.

Yazgı emphasized that the coins are important cultural assets bearing traces of Roman imperial history in Anatolia and drew attention to the role of international partnerships in combating cultural smuggling.

Since 2002, more than 13,000 cultural artifacts have been brought back to Türkiye, Yazgı noted, stressing that this figure represents not only just statistics but also the concrete outcome of international cooperation and shared responsibility.

Türkiye would continue to strengthen such partnerships and play a leading role in heritage protection worldwide, the deputy minister added.

U.S. diplomat Stimmler, who oversees the cultural heritage program at the embassy, described the handover as a tangible result of long-standing collaboration between the two countries.

He praised the joint efforts of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Turkish culture ministry and Turkish law enforcement in securing the return of hundreds of looted artifacts.

Stimmler also thanked all institutions that contributed to the fight against cultural smuggling, expressing hope that cooperation would deepen further in the future.

Earlier this year, Türkiye also repatriated a headless bronze statue believed to depict Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius from the United States. The statue, smuggled from the ancient city of Boubon in the southwestern city of Burdur in the 1960s, was returned after 65 years.