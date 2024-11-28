Türkiye says 'closely monitoring' clashes in Syria

ANKARA
Defense sources have said Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in Syria following a large-scale attack by armed groups on areas controlled by government forces.

The rebels set off fierce clashes for a second day, seizing territory in western Aleppo, government and opposition factions said on Nov. 28.

"We are closely following the mobilization initiated by some local groups in the region and the related developments. We have taken all kinds of precautions for our troops and continue to do so," sources within the Defense Ministry told local media.

Syria’s armed forces said the offensive was led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which controls much of northwest Syria and is a violation of a de-escalation agreement. It said the attacks are ongoing and have targeted a number of villages and military bases.

"Our forces are confronting the terrorist organizations with different power and in collaboration with friendly forces to ensure the situation returns to how it was," the army statement said.

Opposition factions launched the offensive early on Nov. 27 and claimed in a series of statements on social media that they have wrestled control of over 15 villages from government forces.

The opposition fighters said their offensive will allow the return of thousands of displaced people who were forced to flee government bombardment in recent weeks.

The offensive follows weeks of simmering violence in the area, where activists said government and allied Russian forces have stepped up their bombardment of parts of the last remaining stronghold of the opposition.

It also comes as Iran-linked groups, who had backed Syrian government forces since 2015, have been preoccupied with their own battle at home.

Formerly known as the Nusra Front, the Syrian branch of al-Qaida, HTS later changed its name several times and distanced itself from al-Qaida.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry sources said Türkiye’s military operations against PKK in northern Iraq will continue.

"We are assessing that there may be caves, shelters and depots in the region that have not yet been entered," they said.

"Despite harsh weather and rugged terrain, Turkish forces remain committed to destroying terrorism at its source until all terror dens are destroyed and the last terrorist is neutralized," the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered, were killed or captured. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
