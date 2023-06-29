Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

ANKARA
Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye is accelerating efforts aimed at obtaining additional foreign resources for the country in order to further strengthen its reserves, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

The Central Bank’s net international reserves surged by $8.5 billion last week, Şimşek added in a post on Twitter, noting that this was the largest weekly increase ever on record.

He also announced that withholding tax exemption for FX-protected deposit accounts will be extended until the end of 2023.

“We will continue to make the Turkish Lira instruments attractive,” the minister said. “The return to rational policies will continue gradually.”

Şimşek, who worked with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the previous governments, was appointed to the helm of the economy after Erdoğan reshuffled the cabinet in the wake of the May elections.

Transparency, consistency, accountability and predictability will be the guiding principles for creating a more prosperous and resilient Türkiye, Şimşek said earlier this month after swearing in as the new finance minister, replacing Nureddin Nebati.

“Our immediate priority is to strengthen our team and design a credible program,” he said at that time.

Shortly after, Hafize Gaye Erkan was appointed the Central Bank governor to replace Şahap Kavcıoğlu.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting was held on June 22, shortly after Erkan’s appointment.

At this meeting, the bank increased its policy rate - the one-week repo auction rate - from 8.5 percent to 15 percent. This was the first rate hike since March 2021.

Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved, the bank said after the MPC meeting.

To increase the functionality of market mechanisms and strengthen macro-financial stability, the committee will simplify and improve the existing micro- and macroprudential framework, the bank said, adding that guided by impact analyses, the simplification process will be gradual.

And last week, as a first step in this context, the bank announced that the securities maintenance regulation was simplified to increase the functionality of market mechanisms and strengthen macro-financial stability.

Separately, the Treasury and Finance Ministry on June 26 unveiled its domestic borrowing program for the next three months.

The Treasury plans to borrow 270 billion Turkish Liras during the July-September period against its domestic debt redemption of 354.8 billion liras.

As part of its borrowing strategy, the Treasury will hold tenders for the U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and the U.S. dollar-denominated lease certificates in July.

ECONOMY Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

    Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

  2. Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

    Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

  3. Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

    Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

  4. Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

    Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

  5. Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career

    Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career
Recommended
Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras

Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras
Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns

Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns
Natural gas imports down 2 percent in April

Natural gas imports down 2 percent in April
Electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries

Electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries
UK senior doctors to go on strike

UK senior doctors to go on strike

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
WORLD UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

ECONOMY Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye is accelerating efforts aimed at obtaining additional foreign resources for the country in order to further strengthen its reserves, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.