Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center

Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center

ANKARA
Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center

With a newly unveiled incentives program, Türkiye is doubling down on its efforts to turn the country into a center for high-tech products.

The $30 billion plan, dubbed High Technology Intensive Program (HIT-30), will provide supports to encourage investments in electric vehicles, batteries, chip production, R&D and solar and wind energy.

Providing details of HIT-30, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said: “We aim to produce 65 nanometer and below chips in Türkiye.”

“With $5 billion to be allocated for the production of those chips, we will ensure that the chips we need in areas such as automotive, white goods, electronics, defense and aviation are produced in Türkiye.”

Those incentives will increase the country’s capabilities to export those chips, he added

Last week, Arçelik already rolled out a two-year project to produce homegrown chips with the chipmaker YongaTek.

With the financing provided by the Industry and Technology Ministry, Arçelik’s upcoming homegrown chips will be used in the appliances maker’s household appliances and other electronic kitchen items.

HIT-30 will also provide incentives to encourage the production of electric vehicle batteries, Kacır explained.

“Our goal is to create 80 gigawatt-hours of battery production capacity in Türkiye with up to $4.5 billion of support,” the minister said.

The government will offer incentives including grants of up to $6,000 per megawatt-hour until 2030 for the development and production of batteries in Türkiye, which are critical needs in the electric vehicles and energy storage sectors, he added.

“Türkiye will become a high technology production base,” Kacır said.

Under HIT-20, another $5 billion will be offered to carmakers to build EVs in Türkiye, with a goal of producing at least 1 million vehicles a year.

The program also includes subsidies totaling $4.2 billion to develop solar and wind energy technologies. Of this amount, $2.5 billion will go to solar energy investments and $1.7 billion will be allocated to wind power investments.

The government will provide grant support of up to $8,000 per megawatt for cell investments for the establishment of a capacity of 15 gigawatts in solar energy.

In wind energy, HIT-30 aims to support the manufacturing of critical components and products such as offshore turbines and to build a domestic wind energy brand.

The program also aims to lure major technology companies to open research and development centers in Türkiye. For five years, the program will cover half of the personnel expenses of the new centers to be established in Türkiye by the world's top 1,000 companies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

    Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

  2. Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

    Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

  3. Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

    Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

  4. Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

    Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

  5. Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

    Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Recommended
Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs

Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs
Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence

Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence
Indonesia president says everything in progress at new capital

Indonesia president says 'everything in progress' at new capital
TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields

TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields
Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028

Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028
Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies

Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies
WORLD Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Palestinians fled the two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Monday after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders, with The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees saying that 86 percent of Gaza is currently under such orders.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish national women’s volleyball team came from two sets behind on July 29 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) to win its first match at the Paris Olympics.
﻿