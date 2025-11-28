Türkiye pushes for key role in EU security: Minister

BRUSSELS
Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said that Türkiye must play an active role in the European Union's upcoming security and defense initiatives, highlighting opportunities in the bloc's 150 billion euro "European Security Action" (SAFE) financing program.

During a visit to Brussels, Kacır stressed the need to update the EU-Türkiye Customs Union and grant visa freedom to Turkish citizens as priority issues.

"Our goal is for Türkiye to strongly participate in the EU's security steps, especially in the coming period," Kacır told reporters after talks with EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva.

He noted that SAFE will provide long-term funding for defense and security investments, allowing Turkish participants to collaborate with European partners.

Kacır pointed to Türkiye's global defense tech prowess, with domestic systems rising from 20 percent to 80 percent of procurement — compared to the EU's 20 percent.

"Türkiye leads in key defense technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles, holding 68 percent of the world market," he said.

"We want to bring our capabilities to European stakeholders in a win-win manner for a safer Europe. These contacts will pave the way for stronger cooperation ahead."

On R&D ties, Kacır announced the third High-Level Dialogue on Science, Research, Technology and Innovation between Türkiye and the EU.

"EU-Türkiye relations are valuable for both sides. The EU is Türkiye's largest economic and trade partner, and cooperation in research, innovation and entrepreneurship is a key pillar," he said.

Türkiye has participated in EU framework programs since 2003, with R&D spending surging from 0.5 percent to 1.46 percent of GDP, and from $1.2 billion to $19.9 billion over 22 years.

"This rapid growth in our R&D ecosystem has greatly benefited our joint efforts with the EU," Kacır added.

 

