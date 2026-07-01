Türkiye plans military service exemption for citizens who served abroad

ANKARA

The Turkish government is preparing a legal amendment that would exempt Turkish citizens living abroad from mandatory military service in Türkiye if they have already completed compulsory military service in their country of residence.

According to a report by daily Hürriyet, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is expected to submit the proposal to parliament in the coming days. Under the draft legislation, Turkish citizens who have fulfilled military service obligations abroad would no longer be required to complete compulsory service in Türkiye.

The proposal would authorize the Defense Ministry to determine which countries’ military service systems would qualify for the exemption. Around 400,000 people are expected to benefit from the measure.

Under the current law, Turkish citizens who complete compulsory military service in their country of residence can still be considered draft evaders in Türkiye if they do not also fulfil their military obligations under Turkish law.

The planned amendment aims to eliminate this discrepancy and address the long-standing difficulties faced by members of the Turkish diaspora. At present, Turkish citizens living abroad can meet their military obligations through Türkiye’s paid military service scheme, which is administered via Turkish consulates in their country of residence.

Compulsory military service has been abolished or suspended in most European countries in recent decades. Countries including France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany no longer enforce mandatory military conscription in peacetime.