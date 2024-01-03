Türkiye now eyeing large shale gas reserves

Türkiye now eyeing large shale gas reserves

ISTANBUL
Türkiye now eyeing large shale gas reserves

Türkiye, which has been working to reduce its dependency on imported energy, is now turning to extract large shale gas reserves estimated at 679 billion cubic meters.

As part of its efforts to diversify its energy resources, the country has already discovered 710 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea and millions of barrels of oil in the southeastern Gabar region.

Now, Türkiye is speeding up efforts to extract shale gas from its soil.

According to experts the market value of the estimated 679 billion cubic meters of share gas reserves is $350 billion.

“Türkiye has the technology to extract shale gas from 4,000 to 5,000 meters depth,” said Ali Rıza Öner, a renewable energy expert at 4T Platform.

A private company conducted drilling 10 years ago for shale gas in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, according to Öner.

Presently, state-owned TPAO is conducting work at five wells in southeastern Türkiye and 10 wells in the Thrace region, Öner said, adding that six wells in the Thrace were put into production.

The last time TPAO opened a shale gas well was three years ago in Diyarbakır.

According to a report by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), Türkiye’s southeastern and Thrace regions hold 679 billion cubic meters of shale gas reserves and 4.7 billion barrels of shale oil reserves.

That means shale gas can meet the gas needs of Türkiye, which consumes around 50 billion cubic meters of gas each year, for 14 years.

“Türkiye needs to invest in shale gas because it spends some $100 billion on imported energy resources,” Öner said.

Shale gas extraction is easier compared with conventional oil and natural gas extraction, but it is 50 percent more expensive, according to Öner.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said last week that the daily oil production in Gabar reached 30,000 barrels.

“Within three months, Şırnak will become Türkiye’s largest oil-producing province. At the end of 2024, oil production there will reach 100,000 barrels, which will meet 10 percent of Türkiye’s daily consumption,” Bayraktar said during a visit he paid to the Şehit Esma Çevik field at Mount Gabar in Şırnak.

Şırnak will become an energy hub with mining and geothermal fields, as well as solar and wind power plants, he added.

Some 30 wells have been opened in the fields in Gabar, and 23 of them are producing oil, according to the minister.

According to the government projections, Türkiye’s energy import will increase from an estimated $71 billion in 2023 to $77.3 billion this year before declining to $76.3 billion in 2025.

energy ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
Record number of tourists visit Antalya last year

Record number of tourists visit Antalya last year
Manufacturing PMI rises slightly

Manufacturing PMI rises slightly
Annual inflation in Istanbul hits 75 percent

Annual inflation in Istanbul hits 75 percent
Mass production of new homemade EV to start in 2025

Mass production of new homemade EV to start in 2025
HSBC France retail bank sold to US fund Cerberus

HSBC France retail bank sold to US fund Cerberus
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 64 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.