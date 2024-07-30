Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Turkish security forces have “neutralized” 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were detected in the Gara and Haftanin regions of northern Iraq and “neutralized” in airstrikes, said the ministry on X.

"We are continuing and will continue our fight with great determination and resolve to rid our nation of the scourge of terrorism,” said the ministry.

“We are making northern Iraq a tough place for terrorists!” it further added.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

