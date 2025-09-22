Türkiye marks 75 years of diplomatic ties with Latin American, Caribbean nations

ANKARA

Türkiye on Sunday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with nine Latin American and Caribbean countries, praising the strides made in cooperation since the ties were established.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it "proudly" marked the milestone with the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

Ankara expressed satisfaction with the current level of partnership, which aligns with its strategy to foster comprehensive ties across the region.

Under the Latin America and Caribbean Action Plan, Türkiye has tripled its diplomatic presence, while bilateral trade has surged fifteenfold.

"Bilateral relations have diversified and deepened across a wide spectrum—including diplomatic, political, economic, humanitarian and cultural dimensions—and our presence in regional organizations has become prominent," the ministry said, vowing to further expand cooperation for mutual benefit and prosperity.

Türkiye's policy toward the region dates back to 1998 and was refreshed in 2006, designated as the "Year of Latin America and the Caribbean."

Back then, Ankara had six embassies in the area. By February 2025, this had risen to 19 embassies and one consulate general, after opening a mission in Managua, Nicaragua.

LAC countries now maintain 18 embassies and eight consulates-general in Türkiye

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has driven much of the engagement.

In 2024, he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil, visited Venezuela and Mexico, hosted Cuba's deputy prime minister in Ankara, met Panama's foreign minister at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, co-chaired the Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission in May, welcomed Brazil's foreign minister in June, and accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November.

In 2025, Fidan received counterparts from Chile and El Salvador in Türkiye and represented Erdoğan at the BRICS Summit in Brazil in July.

Türkiye holds political consultation mechanisms with 19 regional countries.

It has upgraded ties to strategic partnerships with Brazil (2010), Mexico (2013) and Colombia (2022).

Agreements cover investment promotion and protection with seven nations, double taxation avoidance with six, and free trade with two.

Military and defense industry pacts are also in place.

Ankara has military attaches in five LAC countries, aiding armed forces modernization.

In April 2024, defense firm ASELSAN launched its Latin America office in Santiago, Chile.

Ties extend to combating drug trafficking and irregular migration.

Bilateral trade, around $1 billion in the early 2000s, reached $15.6 billion by the end of 2024.

Türkiye runs trade offices and commercial attaches in 10 countries, with 12 business councils under the Foreign Economic Relations Board promoting investments.

Turkish Airlines serves nine destinations in eight LAC countries.

Interest in Turkish language and culture is rising, boosted by the Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye Maarif Foundation and popular Turkish TV series.

The Türkiye Scholarships program has supported 625 students from the region, with 294 currently studying.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has completed over 500 projects via two regional offices.

Türkiye contributes to the CARICOM Development Fund, Organization of American States (OAS), Caribbean Community, Central American Integration System, U.N. Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, and OAS efforts in Colombia's peace process.