Türkiye mandates fiscal devices for taxis as Istanbul transit rates climb 20 pct

Türkiye mandates fiscal devices for taxis as Istanbul transit rates climb 20 pct

ISTANBUL
Türkiye mandates fiscal devices for taxis as Istanbul transit rates climb 20 pct

Türkiye has mandated a new generation of digital fiscal devices in taxis nationwide, while Istanbul’s city administration has approved a fresh round of fare increases for public transport, taxis and school services.

Under the regulation published in the Official Gazette, all taxi meters must be integrated with new-generation certified fiscal devices, designed to ensure transparent income recording and expand card payment options for passengers.

According to the Treasury and Finance Ministry, the main objective is to strengthen the formal economy, improve compliance with documentation rules and make electronic payments standard across the sector.

This system effectively digitizes every stage of a taxi ride, from start to finish.

One of the most significant changes is the mandatory acceptance of card payments in all taxis.

All taxi operators carrying passengers will be required to purchase and activate a ministry-approved taxi fiscal device by Sept. 1.

Taxi-hailing platforms operating via mobile applications are also included in the scope.

Alongside this nationwide push for digital oversight, Istanbul is also adjusting transport prices to reflect rising costs.

Following official approval, public transport, taxi and school service fares in Istanbul are set to increase by 20 percent starting Feb. 16.

Under the new tariff, taxi starting fares will rise from 54.50 Turkish Liras ($1.25) to 65.40 ($1.50) liras, while the short-distance fee will increase from 175 liras ($4) to 210 liras ($4.80).

Minibus fares are also seeing a hike, with the shortest distance fee increasing from 32.50 ($0.74) liras to 39 liras ($0,89).

Prior to this rise, public transportation, taxi and school shuttle fares in the city were increased by 35 percent on Jan. 15 last year, followed by another 30 percent hike on Sept. 12.

transit, rates ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

    Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  2. Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

    Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

  3. European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

    European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

  4. Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

    Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

  5. 'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

    'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Recommended
Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in consistent foreign policy

Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'
Crowds flock to Istanbuls Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation

Crowds flock to Istanbul's Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation
Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme

Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme
Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria misguided

Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria 'misguided'
US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows
Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for social integration

Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'
WORLD Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

 The British government said Saturday it has confirmed that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s death in prison in 2024 came after he was poisoned with dart frog toxin.
ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿