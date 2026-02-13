Türkiye mandates fiscal devices for taxis as Istanbul transit rates climb 20 pct

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has mandated a new generation of digital fiscal devices in taxis nationwide, while Istanbul’s city administration has approved a fresh round of fare increases for public transport, taxis and school services.

Under the regulation published in the Official Gazette, all taxi meters must be integrated with new-generation certified fiscal devices, designed to ensure transparent income recording and expand card payment options for passengers.

According to the Treasury and Finance Ministry, the main objective is to strengthen the formal economy, improve compliance with documentation rules and make electronic payments standard across the sector.

This system effectively digitizes every stage of a taxi ride, from start to finish.

One of the most significant changes is the mandatory acceptance of card payments in all taxis.

All taxi operators carrying passengers will be required to purchase and activate a ministry-approved taxi fiscal device by Sept. 1.

Taxi-hailing platforms operating via mobile applications are also included in the scope.

Alongside this nationwide push for digital oversight, Istanbul is also adjusting transport prices to reflect rising costs.

Following official approval, public transport, taxi and school service fares in Istanbul are set to increase by 20 percent starting Feb. 16.

Under the new tariff, taxi starting fares will rise from 54.50 Turkish Liras ($1.25) to 65.40 ($1.50) liras, while the short-distance fee will increase from 175 liras ($4) to 210 liras ($4.80).

Minibus fares are also seeing a hike, with the shortest distance fee increasing from 32.50 ($0.74) liras to 39 liras ($0,89).

Prior to this rise, public transportation, taxi and school shuttle fares in the city were increased by 35 percent on Jan. 15 last year, followed by another 30 percent hike on Sept. 12.