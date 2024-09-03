Türkiye leads underwater archeology: Minister

ANTALYA

Türkiye has emerged as a global leader in the realm of underwater archaeology and its public presentation, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said after conducting a dive at a historical site in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Ersoy explored the excavation works and the copper ingots found within a shipwreck dating back 3,600 years, submerged approximately 50 meters beneath the waters off the coast of Kumluca on Sept. 2.

Following the completion of the dive at the shipwreck, Ersoy and his entourage engaged in research on underwater sarcophagi discovered 300 meters away from the wreck.

"We are embarking on a comprehensive project to identify all archaeological dive sites across Türkiye. This is fundamentally a scientific endeavor, requiring formal validation. The delineation of archaeological sites can indeed be narrowed, but such actions must be predicated upon rigorous scientific investigation," Ersoy remarked.

The ministry will allocate funds towards this initiative, with plans to establish more underwater archaeological museums and dive sites, he said.

“Currently, Türkiye has reached a leading position in underwater archaeology, thanks to the invaluable contributions and endeavors of our scholars. Our duty is to bolster these efforts with the requisite funding, ensuring the perpetuation and fortification of this leadership."

He further underscored the significance of dive tourism in extending the season, noting that specialized gear allows divers to continue their activities even during the off-season, enabling comfortable dives throughout the winter.

"Therefore, it is imperative that Türkiye leverages this untapped potential," Ersoy concluded.