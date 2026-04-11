Türkiye launches first overseas deep-sea drilling mission off Somalia

Türkiye launches first overseas deep-sea drilling mission off Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia
Türkiye launches first overseas deep-sea drilling mission off Somalia

Türkiye is set to begin its first deep-sea drilling operation abroad, with the Curad-1 well off Somalia marking a new stage in the country’s energy strategy, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on April 10.

The project centers on a site around 372 kilometers off Mogadishu.

Bayraktar said the well was selected after seismic work by the Oruç Reis vessel pointed to a promising geological structure in Somali waters.

Drilling will be carried out by the Çağrı Bey drillship at a water depth of about 3,495 meters, with the well planned to reach roughly 4,005 meters below the seabed, bringing total depth to around 7,500 meters.

According to the Turkish Energy Ministry, that would make Curad-1 the world’s second-deepest offshore well.

“A new chapter has opened in Turkish energy history and petroleum exploration,” Bayraktar said in Mogadishu..

The operation is expected to last 288 days, with weather conditions in the region likely to remain a key factor.

The campaign will be supported by auxiliary vessels handling logistics and offshore operations, while Turkish naval assets will provide security during the mission.

The Somalia move builds on Türkiye’s broader push to expand its energy exploration capacity with its own fleet.

Turkish officials say the country now has the world’s fourth-largest deep-sea drilling fleet, while gas produced from the Sakarya field in the Black Sea is already supplying around 4 million households.

Bayraktar said the Somalia campaign could open a new chapter both for Türkiye-Somalia ties and for regional energy development. He added that any potential discovery would become clearer in the coming months.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

    Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

  2. Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

    Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

  3. Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

    Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

  4. Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

    Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

  5. South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

    South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Recommended
EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats
Türkiye says Saudi transit visas restore key overland trade corridor

Türkiye says Saudi transit visas restore key overland trade corridor
US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year
Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high
Türkiye’s economy remains resilient, says Mehmet Şimşek

Türkiye’s economy remains resilient, says Mehmet Şimşek
Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February

Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February
WORLD Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said 10 people including three emergency workers were killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Saturday, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations.
ECONOMY EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

Türkiye’s Land Forces Command has added ASELSAN’s EJDERHA system to its inventory, giving troops a new capability to neutralize electronically triggered improvised explosive devices and mini- and micro-UAV swarms using high-power electromagnetic waves.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿