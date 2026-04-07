Türkiye launches coral restoration project in Marmara Sea

Türkiye launches coral restoration project in Marmara Sea

ANKARA
Türkiye launches coral restoration project in Marmara Sea

Turkish authorities have launched a pilot project to restore damaged coral ecosystems in the Marmara Sea, aiming to reverse biodiversity loss caused by climate change and human activity.

 

Led by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the initiative focuses on rehabilitating coral habitats in environmentally protected areas across the Marmara Sea. The two-year project is being carried out in cooperation with Istanbul University’s Faculty of Aquatic Sciences.

 

Environment Minister Murat Kurum announced the project on social media, describing it as “a journey from Sivriada to Hayırsız Island in the Marmara Sea.”

 

“We are bringing corals — the forests of the seas — back to life and healing nature through them,” the minister said.

 

As part of the project, scientists are transplanting healthy coral fragments from one location to another to help regenerate degraded reef areas.

 

The pilot site has been designated around Hayırsız Island, where damaged populations of yellow gorgonian corals are being supported with healthy specimens transported from nearby Sivriada.

 

Following transplantation, the corals are being closely monitored to track their adaptation and growth.

 

So far, officials have successfully relocated more than 200 coral fragments.

 

According to the ministry, the project was launched in response to increasing coral mortality in recent years, driven by rising sea temperatures, pollution and other human pressures.

 

Corals play a critical role in marine ecosystems, providing habitat for numerous species and supporting overall biodiversity. Their decline can trigger cascading effects across the food chain.

 

The coral restoration project is being implemented against the backdrop of a deepening environmental crisis in the Marmara Sea.

 

Recent ecological assessments indicate that oxygen levels in the basin’s deeper waters have reached critically low points, threatening the survival of large marine species and top predators.

 

Experts warn that this "hypoxia,” driven by a combination of rising sea temperatures and chronic pollution, is creating an increasingly hostile environment for aquatic life.

 

Officials say the project’s results will determine whether similar restoration efforts can be expanded to other parts of the Marmara Sea and beyond.

 

If successful, the initiative could serve as a model for marine ecosystem restoration in Türkiye, contributing to broader environmental protection and climate adaptation strategies.

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