Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan 11th Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting with Akılbek Caparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and signed the 11th Term JEC Protocol on Friday.

"The 11th Term Protocol of the JEC covers many areas, from mining to finance, from agriculture to education and culture. With our new 62-article action plan, we aim to take our trade and economic relations to the next level," Yılmaz said on X.

"In addition to our action plan, we also signed a Protocol Amending the International Road Transport Agreement Signed in Bishkek on April 28, 1992, between the Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic," he said.

"A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Turkish Exporters Assembly and the Kyrgyz Center for Export Development and Promotion has also been signed," he added.

Yilmaz also stated that he and Caparov decided to pay special attention to cooperation between the two countries in the field of water management.

"I am confident that our cooperation will reach the point it deserves and that our trade will continue to increase in a balanced, sustainable, and win-win manner," he concluded.