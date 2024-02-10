Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

ANKARA
Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan 11th Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting with Akılbek Caparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and signed the 11th Term JEC Protocol on Friday.

"The 11th Term Protocol of the JEC covers many areas, from mining to finance, from agriculture to education and culture. With our new 62-article action plan, we aim to take our trade and economic relations to the next level," Yılmaz said on X.

"In addition to our action plan, we also signed a Protocol Amending the International Road Transport Agreement Signed in Bishkek on April 28, 1992, between the Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic," he said.

"A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Turkish Exporters Assembly and the Kyrgyz Center for Export Development and Promotion has also been signed," he added.

Yilmaz also stated that he and Caparov decided to pay special attention to cooperation between the two countries in the field of water management.

"I am confident that our cooperation will reach the point it deserves and that our trade will continue to increase in a balanced, sustainable, and win-win manner," he concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

    Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

  2. Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

    Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

  3. White House fights back against age comments in Biden probe

    White House fights back against age comments in Biden probe

  4. Israel PM orders army to prepare to evacuate civilians from Gaza's Rafah

    Israel PM orders army to prepare to evacuate civilians from Gaza's Rafah

  5. NATO chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production

    NATO chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production
Recommended
Passenger traffic at Turkish airports rise 8 percent

Passenger traffic at Turkish airports rise 8 percent
Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark
Türkiye, Qatar forging closer commercial, trade ties

Türkiye, Qatar forging closer commercial, trade ties
Economy is a gamble for Biden in election year

Economy is a gamble for Biden in election year
Hopes running high among hoteliers for 2024

Hopes running high among hoteliers for 2024
Data signal pick up in construction activity: Association

Data signal pick up in construction activity: Association
WORLD Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

Scholz, Biden warn on Ukraine aid amid US impasse

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden urged U.S. lawmakers Friday to approve a long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine, warning that Kiev could not hold off Russia's invasion without it.

ECONOMY Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan 11th Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting with Akılbek Caparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and signed the 11th Term JEC Protocol on Friday.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿