Türkiye is indispensable partner for EU: Hungary's defense chief

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Türkiye is a key and indispensable partner of the EU in areas such as energy security, trade, regional stability and the fight against terrorism and illegal migration, said Hungary's defense minister.

During his visit to Türkiye earlier this week, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky spoke to Anadolu on the strategic level of Hungarian-Turkish ties, emphasizing defense cooperation as a key element.

He stated that ties are also being strengthened at the societal level and reaffirmed Hungary’s commitment to deepening its multidimensional partnership with Türkiye, particularly in security policy, energy, defense industry, economy and culture.

He also highlighted that the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Culture Year has increased Hungary's cultural visibility in Türkiye while also laying the groundwork for economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

"Right in the middle of Europe, Hungary is proud of its Asian cultural roots and its close and friendly relationship with Türkiye, which is also evidenced by the season's motto: 'A Century of Friendship and Cooperation.’ The season's programs provided an opportunity for further dialogue, thus ensuring a further enhancement of the friendly relationship between the two nations," said Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

Addressing Hungary's defense industry cooperation with Türkiye, Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated that under the National Defense and Force Development Program, the Hungarian Armed Forces have been modernized with NATO-compatible military equipment while also strengthening the Hungarian defense industry.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky reiterated that Türkiye and Hungary have strengthened the Hungarian Defense Forces with the tactical wheeled armored vehicle, known in Türkiye as Gidran. He emphasized that the vehicles serve as a significant symbol of Turkish-Hungarian defense cooperation.

He highlighted that defense innovations have strengthened cooperation, noting that the Hungarian Defense Innovation Research Institute (VIKI) and its Turkish counterpart, Tubitak, play a central role in the effort, with progress made during his visit to Ankara.

-Hussars 23 drill

Szalay-Bobrovniczky highlighted Türkiye's participation in the Adaptive Hussars 23 military exercise in Hungary, the country's largest military drill in 30 years, involving 6,000 personnel from 47 organizations and forces from four NATO member states.

He emphasized that it tested Hungary’s defense capabilities and announced that a large-scale military drill, Adaptive Hussars 25, will be held in the fall to further strengthen Hungary’s military crisis response.

-Russia-Ukraine war

Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized that the Russia-Ukraine war is not only a matter of stability and security but deeply affects the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia.

He reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to a peaceful resolution while prioritizing the safety of its citizens and Europe.

He also highlighted Hungary's pro-peace stance since the war began and expressed appreciation for Türkiye's contributions to the negotiations.

-Ukraine's potential NATO membership

Szalay-Bobrovniczky expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s NATO membership, stating that its accession is currently not possible as it could escalate the war and threaten global security.

He noted that the issue will likely be a key part of a political resolution and emphasized NATO's values-based foundation.

He also asserted that Hungary cannot support Ukraine's membership until the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine are fully restored.

- 'Energy security is a strategic priority for European Union'

Regarding claims that Ukraine attempted to attack the TurkStream pipeline infrastructure extending to Türkiye, Szalay-Bobrovniczky assessed Hungary's perspective as follows:

"The Hungarian government views any action threatening the country's energy security as an attack against Hungarian national sovereignty. Hungary has received energy security guarantees from the European Commission, which is committed to protecting natural gas and oil pipelines. Energy security is a strategic priority for the European Union, with Türkiye playing a key role in oil and gas imports to South-eastern and Central Europe,"

Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized that Hungary takes this matter seriously and sees it as another testament to the strong Hungarian-Turkish friendship.

-Orban’s mediator role between Europe, US

When asked whether Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to mediate between European countries and the US, given his early support for US President Donald Trump's candidacy, Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated that Hungary consistently defends its national interests and values in international forums, contributing to a stronger Europe while preserving its sovereignty.

He added that Hungary’s conservative approach to domestic politics is also influential globally and is being adopted by the new US administration.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky also stated: "Hungary consistently advocates for its national interests and upholds the values of Hungarian society in the international fora, thereby safeguarding its sovereignty while contributing to a stronger Europe,"

"We believe this will have an important impact in European politics as well. Just as ‘America First’ defines Mr Trump’s leadership, the Hungarian government prioritizes the well-being and interests of the Hungarian people above all," he added.