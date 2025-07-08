Türkiye, Iraq step up talks on PKK disarmament plan

Türkiye, Iraq step up talks on PKK disarmament plan

ANKARA
Türkiye, Iraq step up talks on PKK disarmament plan

Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın is set to travel to Baghdad on July 8 for high-level meetings as Türkiye awaits steps toward the disarmament of PKK amid a peace initiative.

Kalın’s visit comes amid increasing momentum in the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. The process led to PKK’s declaration of a ceasefire in March and later its decision to disband and disarm in line with a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

Talks in Baghdad are expected to focus on coordinating the logistics of the disarmament process, including when and where weapons will be surrendered and destroyed, reports said.

A first group of PKK members is expected to start its disarmament process on Friday, with two locations in northern Iraq identified as key points for the surrender of weapons, sources said.

The designated locations are Erbil and Suleymaniye, both in the northern Iraqi region.

The process will begin in Süleymaniye, where a group of 30 to 50 PKK members is set to lay down their arms on Friday. The surrendered weapons will be recorded and destroyed, with sources indicating that the arms will be burned at the site.

PKK is expected to lay down their arms under joint supervision by Turkish, Iraqi and Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials, daily Hürriyet reported on July 2. The process could reportedly culminate in full disarmament by September.

Kalın’s trip to Baghdad follows a series of meetings last week with top officials in Erbil, including KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and senior security officials.

Delegations from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) were recently allowed to visit Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul and have since held talks with political leaders, including Erdoğan.

The president's key ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, has emerged as a key supporter of the initiative.

Following his trip to Baghdad, Kalın is expected to visit Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş in Ankara. The two are likely to discuss the planned establishment of a parliamentary commission to oversee and coordinate the peace process.

Kurtulmuş held consultations on June 24 with representatives from six political parties to outline the structure, legal basis and proposed timeline of the commission. The parties are expected to continue negotiations in the coming days.

The idea of a commission was first floated by Bahçeli, who last year suggested that jailed PKK leader Öcalan could address parliament if he denounced terrorism.

During the talks, all parties expressed opinions on whether the body should be created through a special law or modeled after earlier mechanisms.

The parliament remains in session beyond its scheduled recess amid the DEM Party's push for the commission’s swift establishment.

PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

  2. Syrian president meets US envoy, SDF leader for integration deal talks

    Syrian president meets US envoy, SDF leader for integration deal talks

  3. Israel, Hamas defiant as US presses for Gaza ceasefire

    Israel, Hamas defiant as US presses for Gaza ceasefire

  4. FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan

    FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan

  5. Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan
Recommended
FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan

FM: Turkish firms to begin energy exploration off Pakistan
Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan

Türkiye to destroy half-century-long ‘terror wall’: Erdoğan
Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen swiftly

Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen 'swiftly'
Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul

Cooling points set for public relief as heat wave grips Istanbul
Pro-opposition TV channel goes off air for 10 days over penalty

Pro-opposition TV channel goes off air for 10 days over penalty
Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows
Türkiye launches probe into AI chatbot Grok over hateful content

Türkiye launches probe into AI chatbot Grok over hateful content
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye is emerging as a standout destination for foreign investors despite global geopolitical and trade challenges, according to Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, who heads the Investment Office of the Republic of Türkiye Presidency.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿